Pinstripe Alley
Cashman and Yankees always thinking they the smartest one in the room
Cashman thinks he is the smartest one in the room. The analytics people think they are the best at what they do. Having a good manager means nothing to them because they are so smart. Hicks tonight playing left field was a joke. He can’t hit nor can he field....
Standard of Excellence!!
Well, the Yankees lost 28 out of their first 92 games before the All Star game. Not a bad record. But after the All Star game they have now lost another 28 games for a total of 56 losses. BUT this time, it took the Yankees ONLY a total of...
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 169: Rebound or Twins-Based Mirage?
The Yankees’ extremely lackluster August and early-September had Andrew prepared to tackle the brutal task of discussing this team on his own this week with Kunj on vacation, but a four-game winning streak that followed an awful road trip through Oakland, Anaheim, and Tampa Bay at least has the monologue sounding a bit more chipper than it would have otherwise been.
Yankees send DJ LeMahieu to IL, call up Miguel Andújar
The number of Yankees on the injured list continues to grow, except this time the latest addition felt inevitable. The Yankees officially announced that they were placing DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL with the toe injury that has plagued their infielder for at least a month. The placement is...
Yankees 10, Rays 3: It’s ALIVE!
The Yankees’ offense came into today’s game carrying the most pressure it had all season long. A potential defeat would leave the Rays with the opportunity to tie the Yankees in the loss column with a win tomorrow to sweep, which would be disastrous to say the least.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview
While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 137
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, onto Game 137:
Chasing Ghosts II: Aaron Judge’s Final Month
It’s been three months and two days since I first wrote about Aaron Judge hunting 62 home runs. At the time, I knew it was a risk to talk about the chase — Judge had “just” 21 long balls at the time, a third of the way to Roger Maris’ 61, and so much baseball left to play. Judge has a history of injuries, the math was against him staying so hot, he was doomed to fall off his pace.
Lucas Luetge has been a quiet rock in the Yankees bullpen
Being a player for the Yankees can be a harrowing experience at times. On occasion, the criticism that fans throw at players is justified. On others, that criticism becomes a way to just express frustration with the team as a whole. The Yankees have had a miserable stretch this second half, and it has fans feeling infuriated about the state of the team. One of the few players who has not been a problem is Lucas Luetge. But for whatever reason, the left-hander does not always get the respect that he should as a valuable contributor in the Yankee bullpen.
What position group is the strongest in the Yankees system?
Over the last few years, the Yankees have made a concerted effort to build their farm system up the middle. They have used high draft picks and big parts of their international bonus pool to bring in talented young players with high ceilings. Now six of the Yankees’ top-seven prospects according to MLB.com play either shortstop or center field, making those by far the best position groups in the Yankees’ system. As the minor league season approaches it’s conclusion, what group is the best in the system?
Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays and Astros win thanks to late runs
The Yankees freefall continued on Friday as they took a 4-2 loss to the Rays, trimming the AL East lead to just 3.5 games. While the Rays are the team the Yankees need to be most immediately preoccupied with, there’s plenty of other teams they’re getting drawn towards, record-wise. While we know that Tampa Bay gained ground, let’s check in on the rest of the competition in today’s edition of the Rivalry Roundup.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Jameson Taillon vs. Corey Kluber
Not that long ago, this run of three separate series in less than a month against the Tampa Bay Rays felt like a very good opportunity for the Yankees to firmly derail the season of a division rival who’s been a thorn in its side in recent memory. However,...
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Frankie Montas vs. Drew Rasmussen
Here we go. With the division lead down to under five games and the recent results of these two teams meeting up a week ago at the Trop fresh in everyone’s minds, the Yankees have a second chance to stabilize their lead. This is the last time that the Yankees and Rays will go head to head in the regular season, so the Rays can’t complete the comeback even if all goes wrong in this series alone, but it’s also the last chance the Yankees have to keep them at arm’s length — any continued stumbling down the stretch will invite their rivals to close the gap, and any wins won’t guarantee that they gain ground.
The Yankees are perfecting the art of complementing the sweeper
To sweep, or not to sweep. The sweeper has taken the baseball world by storm in 2022. It’s not a new pitch by any means, as players have been throwing this iteration of a slider since baseballs have been thrown. However, in the era of information, coaches and players have learned how to better program the sweeper into a different pitchers’ arsenals. As the months go by, we see another pitcher sporting it as their primary breaking ball. Yet not every sweep is a good one, and even when it moves across the entire plate, it may be very recognizable.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/10/22
NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: When Randy Levine went on Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman’s podcast the other day, the attention-grabbing headlines were the comments the famously, er, outspoken man made about Aaron Judge’s contract status. Flying under the radar, though, were his comments about Brian Cashman, whose contract is up at the end of the season. Though it ultimately comes down to Hal Steinbrenner to make the decision on Cashman’s future, Levine was highly complimentary of the job the incumbent has done and it’s expected that, after 25 straight winning seasons, Cashman will be back for a 26th and beyond. This is, of course, playing fortune-teller a little bit, but if I were a betting man, I’d be on another season with Cashman at the helm.
Oswaldo Cabrera’s utility skill set provides boost for postseason appearances
Since joining the Yankees lineup, Oswaldo Cabrera has been fun for everyone to enjoy. His lively personality and embrace of the New York Yankees fanbase have helped fans through this very trying time. The postseason is on the horizon, and plenty players are looking to come back from the injured list, which means there will be odd men out. Players like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu have made their way before but don’t look like themselves, giving players like Cabrera more chance to prove themselves.
Yankees History: 1908 and a horrid run of offensive ineptitude
The Yankees lineup has been struggling for a while now, but the lack of offense in recent weeks has been especially brutal. From August 12th to September 4th, they scored 64 runs in 22 games, an average of under three per game. That stat even comes with a 13-run outburst against an awful Athletics team. Excluding that performance drops the average to less than 2.5 runs per game.
The path to pinstripes for Anthony Volpe in 2022
It’s a noise we’ve heard twice in the past month, once for Oswaldo Cabrera, once for Oswald Peraza. That’s the sound of Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect and the fifth-ranked prospect in baseball, knocking on the door of the major leagues. Promoted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Oswald Peraza received the call to The Show, Volpe struck out in two of his first three plate appearances at the Triple-A level. Since then, however, he’s gone 11-for-22 with two home runs, two doubles, and two stolen bases, working three walks and striking out just twice. It’s a small sample size, but even so, he’s absolutely pummeled opposing pitchers to the point where it’s easy to wonder whether he even needs time in Scranton.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Doubleheader sweep holds chasers at bay
What a huge day for the Yankees! They swept the doubleheader against the Twins in dramatic fashion, first with a wild 5-4 extra-innings walk-off followed by a dominant 7-1 victory that featured 14 strikeouts from Gerrit Cole and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first career grand slam. The pair of victories couldn’t be better timed as many of their AL rivals also won, so let’s recap those games.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
