Here we go. With the division lead down to under five games and the recent results of these two teams meeting up a week ago at the Trop fresh in everyone’s minds, the Yankees have a second chance to stabilize their lead. This is the last time that the Yankees and Rays will go head to head in the regular season, so the Rays can’t complete the comeback even if all goes wrong in this series alone, but it’s also the last chance the Yankees have to keep them at arm’s length — any continued stumbling down the stretch will invite their rivals to close the gap, and any wins won’t guarantee that they gain ground.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO