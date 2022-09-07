Read full article on original website
Surprise! Warren woman surprises grandmother in wedding dress
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. After Warren native Grace Henry found out her grandmother Rosemary couldn’t make it to her big day, she thought of another way to surprise […]
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
explore venango
Crawford County Woman Still Missing
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Community Fair crowns new royalty
Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!. The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
erienewsnow.com
Roarr Against Crime at the Erie Zoo
It was a roaring good time on Friday night at the Erie Zoo, for an=important fundraising event. The zoo was transformed into a 1920's Gatsby ball, complete with charitable casino-style games, flappers, and dancing. People turned out dressed to the nines and stepped back in time for the "Roar Against...
Masury dad charged after child found playing at wastewater plant
A dad from Masury was charged with child endangering after his son was found in an unsafe area. Police say this is the third time they have dealt with the issue.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
explore venango
Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Spartansburg Community Fair continues
A Spartansburg tradition continues and marks a milestone year. The 100th annual Spartansburg Community Fair kicked off earlier this week. People can expect to see livestock, plenty of tractor pulls, and a pie eating contest on Saturday. This fair also includes food, games, and live music to enjoy along the midway. This year means a […]
wesb.com
United Way of Bradford Area Announces 2022-23 Campaign Chairs
Officials with the United Way of the Bradford Area are proud to announce Devon and Jeff Kloss will serve as the new chairpersons for the 2022-23 campaign under this year’s theme, “Rise to the Challenge.”. Sarah Lonzi, Executive Director for the United Way, said the campaign will officially...
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
wrfalp.com
Humane Society’s ‘Walk 4 Paws’ Canceled
Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said the cancellation is due to unforeseen circumstances. The Humane Society hopes do the event on the Jamestown Riverwalk in 2023.
Cambridge Springs driver arrested after PSP pit maneuvers his F-150
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested after a hit and run in North East Township. Pennsylvania State Police troopers had to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched for a Ford F-150 that allegedly struck a victim at the 9700 block […]
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Clarion Co. Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are continuing to search for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on Saturday. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Wednesday morning. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Construction almost finished as school nears start for Cathedral Prep
Construction crews are busy at Cathedral Prep putting the finishing touches to the Student Life Center. We were able to get a sneak peek tour. We were given a tour of the new facility and the updates just before school starts next week. There have been a number of improvements since construction broke ground in […]
Man arrested by PSP after allegedly assaulting Tidioute woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Tidioute man was arrested on Sept. 4 after allegedly assaulting a woman in Triumph Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Daniel Cuttler, 58, allegedly was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of harassment after PSP troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence at […]
