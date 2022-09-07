Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Week 3 D10 Recaps: Oil City’s Knox Continues Rushing Assault; Cochranton Wins in OT
NORTH EAST, Pa. – Oil City’s Ethen Knox was at it again in a 52-20 win over North East, continuing to put up some of the most eye-popping rushing numbers in the nation. Pizza Hut Scoreboard • Special Teams Send Redbank Valley Past Punxsutawney • Port Allegany Rushes Past Smethport • D9 Recaps.
explore venango
Crawford County Woman Still Missing
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
Surprise! Warren woman surprises grandmother in wedding dress
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. After Warren native Grace Henry found out her grandmother Rosemary couldn’t make it to her big day, she thought of another way to surprise […]
explore venango
Search Continues for Missing Rimersburg Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search continues for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Friday afternoon, September 9. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
wesb.com
Bradford Hospital Foundation Awards Nursing Scholarship
Bradford Regional Medical Center has announced the awarding of a nursing scholarship. The Bradford Hospital Foundation presented the Benjamin O. and Blanche M. Wentworth Endowed Nurse Scholarship Fund to Rileigh Rinard of Bradford. Rinard graduated from Bradford Area High School this past June and will continue her education this fall...
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
wesb.com
United Way of Bradford Area Announces 2022-23 Campaign Chairs
Officials with the United Way of the Bradford Area are proud to announce Devon and Jeff Kloss will serve as the new chairpersons for the 2022-23 campaign under this year’s theme, “Rise to the Challenge.”. Sarah Lonzi, Executive Director for the United Way, said the campaign will officially...
Titusville Herald
Primitive Scentiments Market on Route 8(S)
2nd Saturday Market on Route 8(S) Sept. 10 9am-3pm Primitive Scentiments 4201 State Route 8 Titusville Handmades, Jewelry, Food, Tupperware, Cherrytree VFD cook-out & Bakesale.
Spartansburg Community Fair continues
A Spartansburg tradition continues and marks a milestone year. The 100th annual Spartansburg Community Fair kicked off earlier this week. People can expect to see livestock, plenty of tractor pulls, and a pie eating contest on Saturday. This fair also includes food, games, and live music to enjoy along the midway. This year means a […]
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
explore venango
Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
Attic fire damages E. 24th St. home
Erie fire crews responded to an attic fire in the 400 block of East 24th Street overnight. When crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. Friday, they found light smoke on the third floor of the multi-residential home. They discovered smoldering insulation, possibly sparked by faulty wiring. No injuries were reported. However, a fire inspector was called […]
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
Masury dad charged after child found playing at wastewater plant
A dad from Masury was charged with child endangering after his son was found in an unsafe area. Police say this is the third time they have dealt with the issue.
Cambridge Springs driver arrested after PSP pit maneuvers his F-150
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested after a hit and run in North East Township. Pennsylvania State Police troopers had to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched for a Ford F-150 that allegedly struck a victim at the 9700 block […]
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
