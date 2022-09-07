ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, PA

explore venango

Crawford County Woman Still Missing

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
YourErie

Surprise! Warren woman surprises grandmother in wedding dress

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. After Warren native Grace Henry found out her grandmother Rosemary couldn’t make it to her big day, she thought of another way to surprise […]
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Search Continues for Missing Rimersburg Teen

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search continues for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Friday afternoon, September 9. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
RIMERSBURG, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Hospital Foundation Awards Nursing Scholarship

Bradford Regional Medical Center has announced the awarding of a nursing scholarship. The Bradford Hospital Foundation presented the Benjamin O. and Blanche M. Wentworth Endowed Nurse Scholarship Fund to Rileigh Rinard of Bradford. Rinard graduated from Bradford Area High School this past June and will continue her education this fall...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

United Way of Bradford Area Announces 2022-23 Campaign Chairs

Officials with the United Way of the Bradford Area are proud to announce Devon and Jeff Kloss will serve as the new chairpersons for the 2022-23 campaign under this year’s theme, “Rise to the Challenge.”. Sarah Lonzi, Executive Director for the United Way, said the campaign will officially...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Spartansburg Community Fair continues

A Spartansburg tradition continues and marks a milestone year. The 100th annual Spartansburg Community Fair kicked off earlier this week. People can expect to see livestock, plenty of tractor pulls, and a pie eating contest on Saturday. This fair also includes food, games, and live music to enjoy along the midway. This year means a […]
SPARTANSBURG, PA
explore venango

Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Attic fire damages E. 24th St. home

Erie fire crews responded to an attic fire in the 400 block of East 24th Street overnight. When crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. Friday, they found light smoke on the third floor of the multi-residential home. They discovered smoldering insulation, possibly sparked by faulty wiring. No injuries were reported. However, a fire inspector was called […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
SENECA, PA

