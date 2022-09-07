Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Every Iowa High School Football Player in the Cy-Hawk Game
Every kid that grows up in Iowa knows how big of a deal it is when the Cyclones and Hawkeyes play each other. I still remember showing up to elementary and middle school the Friday before Iowa and ISU would face off and everyone would be wearing their favorite Cyclone or Hawkeye shirt or jersey. One kid brought a full-on flag and flew it out the window of the bus on the way to school.
The #1 Iowa Party School Also Reclaimed the Highest Enrollment
Whether University of Iowa alumni or fans consider this a premonition ahead of Saturday's "Cy-Hawk" football game remains to be seen, but with new enrollment data just unveiled, the Cedar Rapids Gazette says that after ten years, UI has reclaimed its status is the largest campus in the state. A...
Barstool Sports College Football Show is Coming to Iowa City
Whether you love or hate Barstool sports, you can't deny the amount of influence they have on college students around the country. You may be familiar with the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, as he claims the University of Iowa is one of his favorite places to visit to watch football games. More on this later... You may also remember the last time he visited, he wasn't the biggest fan of Casey's Pizza.
Former Hawkeye Files A Grievance Against the Vikings
You might remember this former QB for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a 3-year starter and finished with a career record of 27-12. He ended his career with the second most touchdown passes in school history, second most passing yards, 3rd in total offense, and second in career pass attempts and completions, according to the Minnesota Vikings website. If you're a Hawkeye fan, you likely remember the name, Nate Stanley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?
Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
Celebrating A Century as The Musical Soul Of Cedar Rapids
As a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist said back in 1946, "a city without music would be a city without a soul" Since the casual beginnings of the Cedar Rapids Symphony Orchestra (now Orchestra Iowa) over 100 years ago it has turned into one of the most popular attractions in Cedar Rapids (and across Iowa) to this day. According to the Gazette, "the idea for the orchestra started in 1922 when well-known flutist E.A. Hazelton dropped into the office of Dr. J. Lynn Crawford."
RELATED PEOPLE
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
30+ New Restaurants That Opened in Eastern Iowa This Year [GALLERY]
So far this year, there have been a ton of restaurant openings here in Eastern Iowa! Here are over 30 places that have opened or reopened as of September of 2022:. 1100 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids (Inside NewBo City Market) Opened June of 2022. 1113 7th Ave, Marion. Reopened...
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Ape Initiative Vandalized and Broken Into Twice in a Week
I'd like to think most people have a great respect for animals, would like to do their best to help conserve the environment, and are in support of anything we can do to help a variety of animal species survive and thrive in the wild and in captivity. Clearly, some...
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
Be A Hero This Winter and Become a Snow Buddy
Hear me out, because I am the LAST person to wish away summer, and I am not even CLOSE to being ready to think about winter. The "unofficial final weekend of summer" is in the rearview mirror as Labor Day has come and gone, and the keyword is just that. "Unofficial". Summer isn't over until September 22, THEN it will be time to start thinking about your pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween costumes.
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All-Inclusive Playground Set to Open in Monticello
An amazing new playground for kids of all ages and abilities is about to open in Monticello and is named after a young boy who would have loved to run and play on it himself. Ribbon cutting for the Austin Smith All-Inclusive Playground is tonight in Monticello according to KCRG. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the playground will then be open for kids to use and enjoy. The playground features equipment and toys for kids of all ages and abilities. The new facility is named after a boy who can only be described as a superhero.
Blank Park Zoo Welcomes Adorable New Arrival! [PHOTOS]
If you're like me, you needed to end this longest short week ever on a high note. So let's do just that by welcoming one of the newest little arrivals at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines. According to the Des Moines Register. A male giraffe calf was born at...
Hazmat Crews Continue To Clear Iowa Train Derailment
Roads are still closed following a train derailment that happened early Monday morning. At around 3:30 am Monday morning, a 44-car train was carrying mixed commodities and tank cars of asphalt traveling south over Otter Creek when it derailed, spilling the contents into the water below and piling up the train cars.
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0