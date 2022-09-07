ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

Every Iowa High School Football Player in the Cy-Hawk Game

Every kid that grows up in Iowa knows how big of a deal it is when the Cyclones and Hawkeyes play each other. I still remember showing up to elementary and middle school the Friday before Iowa and ISU would face off and everyone would be wearing their favorite Cyclone or Hawkeye shirt or jersey. One kid brought a full-on flag and flew it out the window of the bus on the way to school.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

The #1 Iowa Party School Also Reclaimed the Highest Enrollment

Whether University of Iowa alumni or fans consider this a premonition ahead of Saturday's "Cy-Hawk" football game remains to be seen, but with new enrollment data just unveiled, the Cedar Rapids Gazette says that after ten years, UI has reclaimed its status is the largest campus in the state. A...
AMES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Barstool Sports College Football Show is Coming to Iowa City

Whether you love or hate Barstool sports, you can't deny the amount of influence they have on college students around the country. You may be familiar with the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, as he claims the University of Iowa is one of his favorite places to visit to watch football games. More on this later... You may also remember the last time he visited, he wasn't the biggest fan of Casey's Pizza.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Former Hawkeye Files A Grievance Against the Vikings

You might remember this former QB for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a 3-year starter and finished with a career record of 27-12. He ended his career with the second most touchdown passes in school history, second most passing yards, 3rd in total offense, and second in career pass attempts and completions, according to the Minnesota Vikings website. If you're a Hawkeye fan, you likely remember the name, Nate Stanley.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
104.5 KDAT

Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?

Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Celebrating A Century as The Musical Soul Of Cedar Rapids

As a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist said back in 1946, "a city without music would be a city without a soul" Since the casual beginnings of the Cedar Rapids Symphony Orchestra (now Orchestra Iowa) over 100 years ago it has turned into one of the most popular attractions in Cedar Rapids (and across Iowa) to this day. According to the Gazette, "the idea for the orchestra started in 1922 when well-known flutist E.A. Hazelton dropped into the office of Dr. J. Lynn Crawford."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ferentz
104.5 KDAT

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hawkcentral#Hawkeyes
104.5 KDAT

Be A Hero This Winter and Become a Snow Buddy

Hear me out, because I am the LAST person to wish away summer, and I am not even CLOSE to being ready to think about winter. The "unofficial final weekend of summer" is in the rearview mirror as Labor Day has come and gone, and the keyword is just that. "Unofficial". Summer isn't over until September 22, THEN it will be time to start thinking about your pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween costumes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
104.5 KDAT

All-Inclusive Playground Set to Open in Monticello

An amazing new playground for kids of all ages and abilities is about to open in Monticello and is named after a young boy who would have loved to run and play on it himself. Ribbon cutting for the Austin Smith All-Inclusive Playground is tonight in Monticello according to KCRG. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the playground will then be open for kids to use and enjoy. The playground features equipment and toys for kids of all ages and abilities. The new facility is named after a boy who can only be described as a superhero.
MONTICELLO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Hazmat Crews Continue To Clear Iowa Train Derailment

Roads are still closed following a train derailment that happened early Monday morning. At around 3:30 am Monday morning, a 44-car train was carrying mixed commodities and tank cars of asphalt traveling south over Otter Creek when it derailed, spilling the contents into the water below and piling up the train cars.
HAMPTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman

Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy