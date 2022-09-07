ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive California fire eases with rains

California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday.  "Fire activity has been greatly reduced due to the moisture from Tropical Storm Kay," a statement from Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

