UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
conceptcarz.com
Record crowds, over $25 million sold and a $3.3 million Duesenberg Model J define Worldwide's expanded Labor Day weekend sale at home in Auburn
Worldwide reminded collectors why Auburn, Indiana, is one of the most important auction destinations on the global calendar over Labor Day Weekend, presenting an expanded and revitalized three-day sale that pulled enthusiastic crowds in record numbers and delivered $25 million in sales at an 89% sell-through rate. High sale fittingly went to the catalogue cover car, an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale, that sold for $3.3 million in a packed and energized salesroom. A rare and exceptional 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Gullwing' Coupe sold for $1,700,000. 'Auburn is where it all started, the birthplace of the classic car auction business, 'said Rod Egan, Principal and Chief Auctioneer.' We set out to pay homage to that heritage in the right way, to honor and uphold the tradition, while improving on the overall quality, look and experience, and the results speak for themselves.' The Auburn Auction ran from September 1-3 at Worldwide's Auburn headquarters, a state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility on a 30-acre site that also played host to a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meets that thronged with thousands more enthusiasts over the weekend.
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
WIBC.com
Ellspermann: New Companies Need Workers, Indiana Will Provide
KOKOMO, Ind.—Have you thought about going back to school so you can upgrade your pay? Indiana is in need of skilled workers because of companies like Stellantis locating here. Their new plant in Kokomo needs 1,400 people who have up-to-date certifications and degrees and Indiana’s colleges are trying to provide that.
wfft.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fort Wayne crash has been identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identification of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday. At approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard. Investigators said...
WANE-TV
US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
rejournals.com
Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development
A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
Detroit News
UAW members at Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, strike for local contract
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
Inside Indiana Business
Scrap metal recycler expanding to facility near Markle
Fort Wayne-based Sortera Alloys Inc. is continuing to grow in northeast Indiana. The company, which sorts and recycles industrial scrap metal, announced Wednesday it is expanding into a 200,000-square-foot processing facility just outside the town of Markle and create about 80 jobs. Sortera says it uses artificial intelligence, data analytics...
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after crash on State Road 14
A Mooreland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash. It happened Wednesday, September 7, at 8:37 a.m., when Fulton County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Officials say that the woman, 81-year-old Madonna Mawk, was...
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
