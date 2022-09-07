Worldwide reminded collectors why Auburn, Indiana, is one of the most important auction destinations on the global calendar over Labor Day Weekend, presenting an expanded and revitalized three-day sale that pulled enthusiastic crowds in record numbers and delivered $25 million in sales at an 89% sell-through rate. High sale fittingly went to the catalogue cover car, an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale, that sold for $3.3 million in a packed and energized salesroom. A rare and exceptional 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Gullwing' Coupe sold for $1,700,000. 'Auburn is where it all started, the birthplace of the classic car auction business, 'said Rod Egan, Principal and Chief Auctioneer.' We set out to pay homage to that heritage in the right way, to honor and uphold the tradition, while improving on the overall quality, look and experience, and the results speak for themselves.' The Auburn Auction ran from September 1-3 at Worldwide's Auburn headquarters, a state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility on a 30-acre site that also played host to a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meets that thronged with thousands more enthusiasts over the weekend.

AUBURN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO