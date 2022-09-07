ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited El Paso Thursday to highlight economic strength in the area. The governor announced 12 new projects that he is working on for the region during the roundtable discussion at WestStar Bank on N. Mesa Street. These projects include a new Schnieders Electric Facility that will bring The post Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Sunset, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Spring, TX
95.5 KLAQ

East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen

The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August

August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Aggravated assault in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Stuart
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Plaza Theatre Makes List of 5 Most Haunted Places in Texas

El Paso's Plaza Theatre has made a list of the five most haunted places in Texas. I'm a little surprised by this news mainly because almost a year ago, I wrote this article based on a list from Onlyinyourstate.com that compiled"12 Haunted Places In Texas [that] Will Send Chills Down Your Spine". I was a little upset because not one place in El Paso was listed.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

70 Hunt School of Nursing Students receive White Coats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday evening, seventy students marked the beginning of their education at the Hunt School of Nursing with a white coat ceremony. The event included the announcement of a special gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for nursing scholarships. The ceremony included the reciting of the student […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 3, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Science Museum#Art Gallery#Alligator#Arts Festival#Travel Destinations#Mexican#Hispanic#American#Texan#Scenic Drive
KFOX 14

Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Foundation pays mortgage of fallen First Responder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid the mortgage on the home of El Paso Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez in honor of 9/11. Ramirez passed away on April 21, 2020 from a medical emergency in the line of duty. He served with the El Paso Fire Department for 19 […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP’s H.O.P.E provides free health screenings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The event will take place at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park located on 11270 McCombs. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 10. The University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ project and the mobile unit will join more than 40 community partners […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy