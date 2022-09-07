Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
5 Great Places Serving Amazing Waffles for Breakfast in El Paso
Over the Labor Day weekend, my son and I checked out Waffle House in Albuquerque, NM. I’ll be honest, I had never been to a Waffle House before and I truly enjoyed it. I’m not much of a breakfast person, but for some reason that day I was craving waffles and Waffle House satisfied my appetite!
Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited El Paso Thursday to highlight economic strength in the area. The governor announced 12 new projects that he is working on for the region during the roundtable discussion at WestStar Bank on N. Mesa Street. These projects include a new Schnieders Electric Facility that will bring The post Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Where Will The Resident Ghosts Of El Paso’s Jefferson HS Go Now?
After the building's demolition, what will happen to the resident ghosts of Jefferson High School in central El Paso?. Over the last few weeks, the demolition of the original Jefferson High School building has been taking place in stages to make way for a new state-of-the-art campus which is now actively open to students and staff.
El Paso’s Most Haunted Cemetery Hosting John Wesley Hardin Event
Go back in time to when gunslingers and outlaws roamed the city of El Paso during the annual meeting of the Secret Society of John Wesley Hardin at Concordia Cemetery. El Paso's past is knee-deep in history, from the days of Pancho Villa to the American Old West outlaws, including notorious gunslingers like John Wesley Hardin.
Worst Intersections To Be Stuck In During El Paso, Texas Rush Hour
There are not many things that we can all agree on, but I am almost certain that the one thing we can all agree on is the fact that rush hour traffic SUCKS!. No matter how good the music you have on in your car is, one wants to be stuck in their car for longer than 30 minutes.
East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen
The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August
August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
Aggravated assault in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
The Plaza Theatre Makes List of 5 Most Haunted Places in Texas
El Paso's Plaza Theatre has made a list of the five most haunted places in Texas. I'm a little surprised by this news mainly because almost a year ago, I wrote this article based on a list from Onlyinyourstate.com that compiled"12 Haunted Places In Texas [that] Will Send Chills Down Your Spine". I was a little upset because not one place in El Paso was listed.
70 Hunt School of Nursing Students receive White Coats
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday evening, seventy students marked the beginning of their education at the Hunt School of Nursing with a white coat ceremony. The event included the announcement of a special gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for nursing scholarships. The ceremony included the reciting of the student […]
#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 3, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
Foundation pays mortgage of fallen First Responder
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid the mortgage on the home of El Paso Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez in honor of 9/11. Ramirez passed away on April 21, 2020 from a medical emergency in the line of duty. He served with the El Paso Fire Department for 19 […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
UTEP’s H.O.P.E provides free health screenings
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The event will take place at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park located on 11270 McCombs. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 10. The University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ project and the mobile unit will join more than 40 community partners […]
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
