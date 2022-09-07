ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

19 Year Old Texan Kristen Cruz Making Noise On America’s Got Talent!

Kristen Cruz Is from Crowley, Texas, and has been a stand-out on this season of America's Got Talent. Kristen is from the Ft. Worth area here in Texas and at the age of 19 has already made a mark with her singing. On this season of America's Got Talent she has made it t the Semifinal 5 show and promises to have an awesome career no matter what happens on the rest of the show!
TEXAS STATE
This Texas-Size Mansion Has A One Of A Kind Crazy Garage!

When you think of all the features of a house, do you ever think of the Garage? I mean usually, the Kitchen is an important room. Heck, the Master BATHROOM is very important. But, why don't we really even care about the Garage? I say let's not ignore the Garage! Well, at this fabulous mansion in Texas, the garage is one of a kind!
DALLAS, TX
Listen to this Wichita Falls Rap Song About the Dallas Cowboys

As everyone probably knows, I am a massive Dallas Cowboys fan. I only live in Wichita Falls because the Dallas Cowboys once had training camp here (not a joke). So anytime something with the Cowboys comes up, people send it my way. Well our good friend at the station Eric Crosslin sent this my way. He is the host of the Social Space, which you can listen to Saturday mornings at 10:30 on NewsTalk 1290.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

