Kristen Cruz Is from Crowley, Texas, and has been a stand-out on this season of America's Got Talent. Kristen is from the Ft. Worth area here in Texas and at the age of 19 has already made a mark with her singing. On this season of America's Got Talent she has made it t the Semifinal 5 show and promises to have an awesome career no matter what happens on the rest of the show!

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO