Android Authority
Tim Cook says 'buy your mom an iPhone' when asked about RCS (Updated)
Tim Cook says Apple users aren’t keen on getting RCS messaging support on iPhones. He told a person at a conference to get their mom an iPhone to solve the green bubble problem. Google’s Android SVP says you shouldn’t have to do so. Update: September 8, 2022...
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you are all about mobile payments
Roughly two-thirds of polled readers have used mobile payments in the past week at the very least. Mobile payments are extremely convenient, allowing you to leave your card and wallet at home. There are loads of solutions out there too, from Google Pay and Apple Pay to OEM solutions and third-party apps.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Pixel 7 launch date confirmed
Pixel 7 launch date, Apple event updates, Rick and Morty's GoW Ragnarok trailer, and more of this week's top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 211th edition here, with loads of Google news, including a confirmed Pixel 7 launch date, Sony’s upcoming Xperia event, Apple event updates, a Rick and Morty God of War Ragnarok trailer, and more.
Android Authority
Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: Should you upgrade?
Incremental upgrades seem to be the theme when it's Apple versus Apple. The AirPods Pro introduced several key features to the AirPods line, including ANC, isolation, and many others. It’s been nearly three years since the first-gen model hit the scene, though. How do things shake out when it’s the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) vs the AirPods Pro (1st generation)? After all, both of these earbuds promise a pro experience, so does Apple introduce enough new features to make the leap worth it?
Android Authority
Poll: Are you happy with your phone's camera zoom?
Smartphones have made major strides over the years when it comes to camera zoom, as many phone brands offer dedicated telephoto or periscope cameras for higher-quality zoomed-in images. We’ve also seen improved image quality on phones without dedicated zoom cameras, using software techniques to deliver better pictures. So with...
Android Authority
Pixel Tablet with charging dock appears in latest Android 13 beta
It's almost certain now that the upcoming Google tablet will double-up as a smart display. New animations in the latest Android 13 beta have revealed that the Pixel Tablet will indeed come with a docking station. The software also outs a few details about the features of the Pixel Tablet...
Android Authority
Apple just invented picture cropping with the iPhone 14 Pro series
Cropped zoom has been around for ages, but Apple thinks calling it '2x telephoto' is revolutionary. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series this week, and it’s clear that the Pro models are the stars of the show here. Between the display cutouts, new A16 processor, and 48MP main cameras, there’s plenty to like. However, Apple made a rather ostentatious move when it pretended picture cropping was telephoto zoom.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍎 All of Apple's major announcements
From Apple's numerous announcements to the first surgical amputation, there's plenty on offer today. 🌞 Hey there! I recently bought a new laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 (Ryzen version, mind you). I’ve been using my gaming laptop as my work device for years now, but it’s a real backbreaker when traveling.
Android Authority
Samsung takes a dig at die-hard iPhone fans with new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad
The ad also highlights Flex Mode selfies on the Z Flip line. Samsung has posted a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad mocking Apple and iPhone fans. The new ad highlights the foldable’s form factor and Flex Mode for selfies. Samsung posted a cheeky ad prior to the iPhone...
Android Authority
New images reveal Google's upcoming affordable Chromecast
Newly surfaced images reveal what the new HD Chromecast will look like. Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Chromecast with Google TV. The cheaper version will only support 1080p instead of 4K. The streaming device will look almost identical to the 4K model. For anyone who...
Android Authority
Master of Nothing: Carl Pei on the business of hype, and building an ecosystem
Smartphones today are a firmly established commodity. Components are democratized, and so are consumer expectations of what makes a phone great at various price points. The best foldables and camera phones add some excitement to the mix, but to shake the status quo would take a dramatic shift from the existing options on the market. Do we really need another player to do more of the same?
Android Authority
Nearby Share will soon start working automatically when sharing with yourself
Nearby Share's new functionality makes sharing much more seamless. Google has updated Android’s Nearby Share feature. With the new update, Nearby Share can now securely transfer files across your Android devices automatically. The new update also allows Nearby Share to work even when your screen is off. A staple...
Android Authority
Recent data breach gets Samsung hit with a class action lawsuit
A proposed class action claims Samsung didn't warn customers about its breach fast enough. Samsung experienced a data breach back in late July and discovered the intrusion in early August. The company didn’t inform the 3,000 consumers who were impacted about the breach until September. A proposed class action...
Android Authority
Motorola brings its 200MP camera flagship to global markets
The phone also boasts 125W charging, a 144Hz display, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sporting the world’s first 200MP smartphone camera has launched in Europe. It’s also the fastest charging Motorola phone and costs under $1,000. Motorola has finally launched...
Android Authority
What is Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro?
From here on in, get used to black bars at the top of iPhones. With the advent of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, there’s a new technology in iOS: the Dynamic Island. It might have odd name, but it’s an important feature to learn if you want to make the most out of the new phones. Here’s what it is, how it works, and how to get started.
Android Authority
Apple could lose billions after DOJ slaps Google with antitrust action
An antitrust action against Google could result in major consequences for a number of other companies. Google pays Samsung, Apple, and other telecom giants billions of dollars every year to maintain Google’s search engine dominance. The DOJ says this behavior is anti-competitive and is challenging its legality. Apple, Samsung,...
Android Authority
Philips' new bookshelf speakers kind of act like Hue Play lights too
You get ambient lighting without messing with hubs, extra cables, or apps. There aren’t enough wall plugs to handle everything we keep installing around our TVs nowadays. It was all good when we just had to plug in the television then we added the cable box, soundbar and/or speakers, various set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and we’ve finished it off with ambient lights. But not everyone needs the most extensive and complicated setup. Sometimes, you just want a simple product that ticks several boxes, and this is what the new Philips Fidelio FS1 speaker does.
Android Authority
Don't expect QHD+ screens for Galaxy S23, S23 Plus next year
A new Galaxy S23 series leak points to similar screens and dimensions. A leaker has revealed apparent dimensions and screen information for the Galaxy S23 series. The phones are expected to feature the same screen sizes and resolutions as the S22 line. That means only the S23 Ultra could get...
Android Authority
eSIMs and international travel: Let's debunk this misconception
They're easy to buy, fast to set up, and let you be connected without setting foot in a carrier store. The Apple iPhone 14 announcement earlier this week brought the spotlight on eSIMs because all iPhone 14 units in the US won’t have a physical SIM slot, but will instead support eSIMs. Suddenly, this feature that was often considered secondary is on everyone’s lips. And just like it did with the 3.5mm plug and the charger in the box, Apple will likely drag the entire industry behind it. We’ll soon have eSIM-only Android phones — that’s a certainty.
