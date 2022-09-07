ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

You told us: Most of you are all about mobile payments

Roughly two-thirds of polled readers have used mobile payments in the past week at the very least. Mobile payments are extremely convenient, allowing you to leave your card and wallet at home. There are loads of solutions out there too, from Google Pay and Apple Pay to OEM solutions and third-party apps.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Weekly Authority: 👀 Pixel 7 launch date confirmed

Pixel 7 launch date, Apple event updates, Rick and Morty's GoW Ragnarok trailer, and more of this week's top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 211th edition here, with loads of Google news, including a confirmed Pixel 7 launch date, Sony’s upcoming Xperia event, Apple event updates, a Rick and Morty God of War Ragnarok trailer, and more.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: Should you upgrade?

Incremental upgrades seem to be the theme when it's Apple versus Apple. The AirPods Pro introduced several key features to the AirPods line, including ANC, isolation, and many others. It’s been nearly three years since the first-gen model hit the scene, though. How do things shake out when it’s the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) vs the AirPods Pro (1st generation)? After all, both of these earbuds promise a pro experience, so does Apple introduce enough new features to make the leap worth it?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Tv#Google Maps#Android Phone#Daily Authority#Tensor
Android Authority

Poll: Are you happy with your phone's camera zoom?

Smartphones have made major strides over the years when it comes to camera zoom, as many phone brands offer dedicated telephoto or periscope cameras for higher-quality zoomed-in images. We’ve also seen improved image quality on phones without dedicated zoom cameras, using software techniques to deliver better pictures. So with...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Pixel Tablet with charging dock appears in latest Android 13 beta

It's almost certain now that the upcoming Google tablet will double-up as a smart display. New animations in the latest Android 13 beta have revealed that the Pixel Tablet will indeed come with a docking station. The software also outs a few details about the features of the Pixel Tablet...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Apple just invented picture cropping with the iPhone 14 Pro series

Cropped zoom has been around for ages, but Apple thinks calling it '2x telephoto' is revolutionary. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series this week, and it’s clear that the Pro models are the stars of the show here. Between the display cutouts, new A16 processor, and 48MP main cameras, there’s plenty to like. However, Apple made a rather ostentatious move when it pretended picture cropping was telephoto zoom.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🍎 All of Apple's major announcements

From Apple's numerous announcements to the first surgical amputation, there's plenty on offer today. 🌞 Hey there! I recently bought a new laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 (Ryzen version, mind you). I’ve been using my gaming laptop as my work device for years now, but it’s a real backbreaker when traveling.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Google
Android Authority

New images reveal Google's upcoming affordable Chromecast

Newly surfaced images reveal what the new HD Chromecast will look like. Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Chromecast with Google TV. The cheaper version will only support 1080p instead of 4K. The streaming device will look almost identical to the 4K model. For anyone who...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Master of Nothing: Carl Pei on the business of hype, and building an ecosystem

Smartphones today are a firmly established commodity. Components are democratized, and so are consumer expectations of what makes a phone great at various price points. The best foldables and camera phones add some excitement to the mix, but to shake the status quo would take a dramatic shift from the existing options on the market. Do we really need another player to do more of the same?
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Nearby Share will soon start working automatically when sharing with yourself

Nearby Share's new functionality makes sharing much more seamless. Google has updated Android’s Nearby Share feature. With the new update, Nearby Share can now securely transfer files across your Android devices automatically. The new update also allows Nearby Share to work even when your screen is off. A staple...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Recent data breach gets Samsung hit with a class action lawsuit

A proposed class action claims Samsung didn't warn customers about its breach fast enough. Samsung experienced a data breach back in late July and discovered the intrusion in early August. The company didn’t inform the 3,000 consumers who were impacted about the breach until September. A proposed class action...
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Motorola brings its 200MP camera flagship to global markets

The phone also boasts 125W charging, a 144Hz display, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sporting the world’s first 200MP smartphone camera has launched in Europe. It’s also the fastest charging Motorola phone and costs under $1,000. Motorola has finally launched...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

What is Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro?

From here on in, get used to black bars at the top of iPhones. With the advent of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, there’s a new technology in iOS: the Dynamic Island. It might have odd name, but it’s an important feature to learn if you want to make the most out of the new phones. Here’s what it is, how it works, and how to get started.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Apple could lose billions after DOJ slaps Google with antitrust action

An antitrust action against Google could result in major consequences for a number of other companies. Google pays Samsung, Apple, and other telecom giants billions of dollars every year to maintain Google’s search engine dominance. The DOJ says this behavior is anti-competitive and is challenging its legality. Apple, Samsung,...
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Philips' new bookshelf speakers kind of act like Hue Play lights too

You get ambient lighting without messing with hubs, extra cables, or apps. There aren’t enough wall plugs to handle everything we keep installing around our TVs nowadays. It was all good when we just had to plug in the television then we added the cable box, soundbar and/or speakers, various set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and we’ve finished it off with ambient lights. But not everyone needs the most extensive and complicated setup. Sometimes, you just want a simple product that ticks several boxes, and this is what the new Philips Fidelio FS1 speaker does.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Don't expect QHD+ screens for Galaxy S23, S23 Plus next year

A new Galaxy S23 series leak points to similar screens and dimensions. A leaker has revealed apparent dimensions and screen information for the Galaxy S23 series. The phones are expected to feature the same screen sizes and resolutions as the S22 line. That means only the S23 Ultra could get...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

eSIMs and international travel: Let's debunk this misconception

They're easy to buy, fast to set up, and let you be connected without setting foot in a carrier store. The Apple iPhone 14 announcement earlier this week brought the spotlight on eSIMs because all iPhone 14 units in the US won’t have a physical SIM slot, but will instead support eSIMs. Suddenly, this feature that was often considered secondary is on everyone’s lips. And just like it did with the 3.5mm plug and the charger in the box, Apple will likely drag the entire industry behind it. We’ll soon have eSIM-only Android phones — that’s a certainty.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy