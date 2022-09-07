Kipp Popert Claims Third G4D Tour Title Of The Season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kipp Popert fired four birdies on the back nine of his final round to win the G4D @ BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, his third Golf for the Disabled title of the season.

The Englishman overcame opening with back-to-back birdies to card a level par 72 in his opening round, good for a one-shot lead over the field. A double bogey at the sixth in his second and final round saw him pegged back by World No.1 Brendan Lawlor and fellow countryman Mike Browne as they reached the turn tied at the top. Popert maintained his composure though, and four gains in the last nine holes, including one at the famous 18th, saw him card a three-under 69 to take the title by three strokes from Lawlor with Browne a further three shots back in third.

“It feels really good, to hole that putt on the last was nice,” said Popert. “It meant a lot. I saw we were all tied coming into the back nine and I had to do what I needed to. I was really pleased and Ben, my caddie, has been brilliant. We’re really getting somewhere and we’re really working well together.

“It’s really cool to win and it’s only an hour or so from my house. I had my dad and a few uncles here, so that was cool. Over that putt on the last…my cousin passed away three years ago. He was a professional rugby player, made his debut and then passed away that night. I just do this for him – we both used to motivate each other and over that putt, that’s who I was thinking of. It went right in the middle. I treasure the shots I get to hit and I do it for the people I love.”

Popert has already won the G4D @ Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett and G4D @ Porsche European Open titles this season, and is one of three players already confirmed for the G4D Tour Series Finale @ DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November. He will be joined by fellow G4D Tour winners Browne and Tommaso Perrino, plus the winner of the next event, G4D @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, with the remaining six spots allocated based on performances during the inaugural G4D Tour season.