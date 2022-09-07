Read full article on original website
Buses Of Migrants Takes Toll On Nation's Capital
The Mayor of Washington, DC is declaring a public emergency over the illegal immigrants being bused from Texas. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city is creating a Migrant Services Office to streamline help. About 8,000 illegal migrants have been dropped off by the state of Texas over a span of...
How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator
It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
Pierre Poilievre is Canada's next Conservative Party leader
The new boss won more votes than any leadership candidate in Canadian history.
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates -- Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “Our biggest enemy is our own party,” said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump’s most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Nevada. “Even though we are Republicans, we are kind of the outsiders. We have a battle, but we’re not giving up.” All are members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which calls for large-scale changes to elections. While not officially tied to Trump’s America First movement, it’s part of the broader effort promoting conservative candidates who align with the former president’s views.
