1027superhits.com
PPD: Man wanted for shots fired incident Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident on Wednesday. 30-year-old Duran Gladney was identified as a suspect after police responded around 2:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of N. Hightower. Police describe Gladney as a Black man,...
1027superhits.com
Four taken to hospital following Central Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – The cause of a fire that caused damage to a Central Peoria home continues to be under investigation. The’s according to Peoria firefighters, who say it took more than an hour to get the fire near El Vista and Sterling Avenues out, first reported around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
1027superhits.com
Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
1027superhits.com
Juvenile, already in custody, arrested for recent armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria juvenile has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that have happened in the last few months. Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who was already in custody Wednesday, and investigators determined he was involved in the alleged armed robbery of a cab driver in late-June, during an incident starting on East Kansas.
hoiabc.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
wcbu.org
Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital
A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
1027superhits.com
Pekin man sentenced to minimum in federal prison on meth, cocaine charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Pekin man will spend the next decade in prison after being found to have methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession. Court records indicate Cody Mammen, 32, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 120 months in federal prison along with five years of parole after pleading guilty in March to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.
wlds.com
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
“Piss-poor Police Work”: Jelani Day’s Mother on Her Sons Murder
Over the course of the past year, several events have occurred since Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was reported missing. He was last seen on surveillance footage on August 24, 2021at Beyond Hello in Bloomington, Illinois. Day’s body was then found in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
1027superhits.com
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony
A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
wcbu.org
Man dead after early morning shooting
A man has died after an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue, according to Peoria Police. Officers responded to the area around 6:24 a.m. after a Shot Spotter alert notified them of 12 ammunition rounds fired in that area. According to a...
1027superhits.com
Peoria County Board approves funding for Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service application
PEORIA, Ill. – Some Peoria County Board members weren’t happy with it being rushed through committee and to them, but in the end, it didn’t matter. The board Thursday approved spending $50,000 in support of the application process that, if approved, could lead to a Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line.
25newsnow.com
FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applicants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to have...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
1027superhits.com
State’s ‘Illinois Made’ awards celebrate small business — and, this year, pandemic recovery
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Area has four businesses that are winners of an annual state award. The businesses are winners of the “Illinois Made” award — celebrating locally-made products and locally-owned small businesses throughout the state. The Peoria area had more winners than any other region of the state.
