Buncombe County, NC

wjhl.com

Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC

Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested

Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice

Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
ASHEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Veteran mural in Hendersonville being rededicated

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. Many communities around the state are honoring the almost 3,000 lives lost that day. Nonprofit Mission 22 is holding 9/11 Memorial Drive. They will be rededicating a veteran mural in Hendersonville. The rededication begins at 10 a.m....
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
tribpapers.com

Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Woodfin Greenway & Blueway Awarded $5.89 Million to Complete the Wave

The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) has just awarded $5.89 million to Woodfin Greenway & Blueway (WGB), completing the essential funding for the $30 million project. On August 31, 2022, the TDA Board approved the Tourism Development Product Fund (TPDF) Committee’s recommendation for additional support of WGB’s original award in 2017.
WOODFIN, NC
my40.tv

More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Green Man Eats debuts on the South Slope

Green Man Brewery co-owners Dennis and Wendy Thies listened to customers. “As soon as people walked in, they asked if we had food,” said Dennis Thies. “I never, ever wanted to be in the restaurant business. Green Man is in the beer business.”. Green Man Brewery is rooted...
ASHEVILLE, NC

