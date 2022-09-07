Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
my40.tv
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
iheart.com
Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested
Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
my40.tv
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
biltmorebeacon.com
Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice
Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Veteran mural in Hendersonville being rededicated
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. Many communities around the state are honoring the almost 3,000 lives lost that day. Nonprofit Mission 22 is holding 9/11 Memorial Drive. They will be rededicating a veteran mural in Hendersonville. The rededication begins at 10 a.m....
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
my40.tv
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
WDEF
Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
tribpapers.com
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to shut down the Highway 321 southbound bridge between Caldwell and Catawba counties. Each day tens of thousands of drivers cross that bridge, but the NCDOT says it will reroute southbound traffic onto the...
asheville.com
Woodfin Greenway & Blueway Awarded $5.89 Million to Complete the Wave
The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) has just awarded $5.89 million to Woodfin Greenway & Blueway (WGB), completing the essential funding for the $30 million project. On August 31, 2022, the TDA Board approved the Tourism Development Product Fund (TPDF) Committee’s recommendation for additional support of WGB’s original award in 2017.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
my40.tv
"We're not immune to it" Asheville City Schools bus routes impacted by driver shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staffing issue that resulted in transportation outages for Asheville City Schools this week has been resolved. Parents were notified Tuesday of outages impacting three buses in particular. “It’s a nationwide bus shortage, I mean, we’re not immune to it,” said Amanda Rigsby, Asheville City...
my40.tv
More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
WLOS.com
Leaf peepers, get ready! Forecasters weigh in on best time, places for fall foliage in NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Soon the Blue Ridge Parkway will be crawling with leaf peepers. Local experts are weighing in on what kind of season we might see and where we can sneak an early fall color "peep." With warm temperatures and moderate precipitation this year, Dr. Beverly Collins,...
biltmorebeacon.com
Green Man Eats debuts on the South Slope
Green Man Brewery co-owners Dennis and Wendy Thies listened to customers. “As soon as people walked in, they asked if we had food,” said Dennis Thies. “I never, ever wanted to be in the restaurant business. Green Man is in the beer business.”. Green Man Brewery is rooted...
