Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warm, muggy with shower chance
(WXYZ) — Today: Clouds increase with a high of 85°. There will be a very slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph. Tonight: Scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers....
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More 80s for highs
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Clouds increase as it gets hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of showers after sunset. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Tracking inspections of iconic Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rats
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sign on Lafayette Coney Island's door is a rare site. It reads: "Sorry we're closed." It's the disappointment being felt all across metro Detroit. “I woke up dreaming about Coney Island, and I happen to pick up my phone and I was reading the local news," lifelong Detroiter Marsha Henderson told 7 Action News.
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery hosting 25th anniversary party this weekend: 'A celebration of all things Detroit'
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with a block party at its historic Rivertown location. Detroit's largest craft brewer was founded in 1997 as Atwater Block Brewery. Originally, Atwater had a focus to bring back the Bohemian-style beer produced by Stroh's in the mid...
Tv20detroit.com
Everything you need to know for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show
(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit for the first time in three years, running from September 14-25 at Huntington Place and other locations, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront. This year’s show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility,"...
Tv20detroit.com
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial. Police say Erric Morton had thousands of videos in his possession, and some included kids. Now, the investigation is focused on identifying and finding his victims.
Tv20detroit.com
NACTOY semifinalists to be announced at North American International Auto Show in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The semifinalists for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year are expected to be announced during the North American International Auto Show’s media days. According to a press release, about 47 cars, trucks and utility vehicles are eligible candidates for the 2023...
Tv20detroit.com
U.S. Coast Guard rescues three people from the Detroit River after boat fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Detroit partnered with a small civilian boat Friday night to rescue three people from the Detroit River after a 20-foot boat caught on fire near Belle Isle. One person was forced to jump into the water due...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
Tv20detroit.com
Truck, supplies stolen from Detroit nonprofit helping underserved communities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit was robbed of their truck and dozens of schools supplies over the weekend. The organization is called Hey Ya'll Detroit. Founder Charmane Neal says they provides basic needs to minority and low-income communities. Neal says she parks the truck in a specific spot...
Tv20detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
Tv20detroit.com
Taylor police searching for missing man with a mental illness
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man. Kyle Laski, 27, of Taylor was last seen on September 5 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in Taylor when he failed to return home. Police believe he may be experiencing a mental...
Tv20detroit.com
Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
Tv20detroit.com
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
Tv20detroit.com
'She was relatable': WSU professor discusses Queen Elizabeth II's footprint
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world, including metro Detroit, is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Janine Lanza, an associate professor in the history department at Wayne State University, joined 7 Action News Thursday evening to discuss the impact the queen had on so many lives. "I think...
Tv20detroit.com
Clawson sushi restaurant named among '50 Best New Restaurants in America'
A Clawson sushi restaurant has been named one of the 50 "Best New Restaurants in America." Food magazine and website Bon Appétit released its choices this week, which included Sozai on the list. The sushi restaurant is tucked into a strip mall off of 14 Mile, just west of...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike
(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
