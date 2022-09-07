ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Warm, muggy with shower chance

(WXYZ) — Today: Clouds increase with a high of 85°. There will be a very slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph. Tonight: Scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: More 80s for highs

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Clouds increase as it gets hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of showers after sunset. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tracking inspections of iconic Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rats

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sign on Lafayette Coney Island's door is a rare site. It reads: "Sorry we're closed." It's the disappointment being felt all across metro Detroit. “I woke up dreaming about Coney Island, and I happen to pick up my phone and I was reading the local news," lifelong Detroiter Marsha Henderson told 7 Action News.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Everything you need to know for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit for the first time in three years, running from September 14-25 at Huntington Place and other locations, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront. This year’s show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility,"...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Taylor police searching for missing man with a mental illness

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man. Kyle Laski, 27, of Taylor was last seen on September 5 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in Taylor when he failed to return home. Police believe he may be experiencing a mental...
TAYLOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tv20detroit.com

Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
FERNDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike

(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy