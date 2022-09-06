ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macks Creek, MO

Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling

By Marina Silva
KMOV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macks Creek, MO
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Silva
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man

The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
KMOV

Illinois police asking for help finding hit-and-run suspect

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are trying to find a person of interest after a fatal hit-and-run in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis on August 24. The victim of the hit-and-run was a 59-year-old man. Illinois State Police released screenshots of surveillance video Friday that shows the person of interest inside a gas station.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

23-year-old remembered after Beverly Hills Supermarket killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of Kardaye Moore. “It hurts so bad. My baby is gone,” says his mom, Tanya Moore. The 23-year-old was Moore’s youngest child. He was shot and killed Wednesday night at the Beverly Hills Supermarket off of Natural Bridge Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Prison#Violent Crime#The K D Convenience Store#Camden County Sheriff#Moulder Wa
KMOV

2 charged after Beverly Hills Supermarket shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A shootout in a North County supermarket left a man dead and nearly injured a 4-year-old. “It was absolutely gut-wrenching to watch,” says Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative. “She’s dodging bullets as the glass door breaks over her. She’s 4 years old trying to run to her mom in the parking lot.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home

A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy