Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell on first episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
The first guest on Jennifer Hudson's new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino -- but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.
EW.com
Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show
She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
musictimes.com
American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
Viola Davis, Magic Johnson and more will guest on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show''s first week
The producers of The Jennifer Hudson Show have revealed the guests for the first week of the EGOT winner's forthcoming talk show. As reported, J Hud will reunite with her former American Idol host Simon Cowell for the first installment of the syndicated program, airing on her 41st birthday, Monday, September 12.
