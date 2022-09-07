ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

She-Hulk Twerking In Episode 3 Of Show Is Driving People Wild

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is raising eyebrows for its post-credits scene, involving Jennifer Walters and Megan Thee Stallion twerking to celebrate the rapper becoming the lawyer's latest client. Nooo, my Marvel Cinematic Universe can't have comedy! A show about a woman navigating her newly acquired superpowers...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Loki' Season 2 Adds 'Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan

Disney fans are in the heart of the second day of D23. Everyone’s eyes were on Marvel Studios today and, as expected, there were a few nice surprises peppered throughout. A prime example being that Ke Huy Quan is joining the cast of Loki for the popular Disney+ series’ second season.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show

The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Erin Moriarty
People

Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'

"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#The Boys#Film Star#Variety
digitalspy.com

Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers

Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
TV SERIES
CNN

'Pinocchio' transforms the little puppet made of wood into a film that's not so good

Even taking it as a given that Disney's animated classics will all receive live-action makeovers eventually, "Pinocchio" feels like an unnecessary exercise -- a movie so flat that it never sparks to life, and barely feels as if it's making the leap into a different medium. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis' reunion should be a source of curiosity, but their little puppet made of wood is in a movie that's not so good.
MOVIES
Collider

Everything We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century's D23 Studio Showcase

After revealing what Disney fans have to look forward to in terms of their live-action films, Pixar films, and Walt Disney Animation Studios Films, on the second day of the D23 Expo they pulled no punches, with huge announcements coming from some of the House of Mouse’s biggest acquisitions: Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios. These are the heavy hitters of the absolute entertainment juggernaut that the Walt Disney Company is, so in case you weren’t one of the lucky few to get a glimpse at the exclusive content shown at the D23 Expo Showcase, here is everything we learned:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GAMINGbible

GameStop Short Squeeze Movie Casts Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen

Remember the whole GameStop stock saga? In January last year, many Reddit users woke up and chose chaos, by taking it upon themselves to buy as much GameStop stock as possible, in an attempt to foil the plans of hedge funds by shorting their stocks. The whole thing lost hedge funds millions, and quickly became a meme. There’s probably a much more technical way to explain that, but that’s all you really need to know.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices

A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

UK cinema chains face long wait for cinemagoers to fall back in love

The stratospheric performance of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick this summer ignited hopes that a box-office recovery might finally be in full swing after the pandemic shuttered cinemas. However, a subsequent blockbuster drought has left beleaguered theatre owners praying that the Christmas release of mega-sequels to Avatar and Black Panther will pull them back from the brink.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'The Rings Of Power' Reviews All Agree On One Major Artistic Choice

Today’s a very good day in the world of pop culture. Between the release of The Last of Us Part I and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there is plenty of new content to keep you entertained this weekend. The Rings of Power was met with acclaim when first impressions appeared online last week. Well, full reviews are now in and critics are all agreed on one thing.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Indiana Jones 5 confirms title and original character's return

Indiana Jones 5's panel at D23 has revealed its title, which is simply Indiana Jones - no bells or whistles for what will possibly be Harrison Ford's last outing as Indy,. Disney's expo saw director James Mangold join Indy himself and his co-star Fleabag actress, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to talk about the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
IGN

Amazon's Paper Girls Canceled After Just One Season

Paper Girls has been canceled by Amazon Prime after one season. According to Deadline, the recent sci-fi series which debuted on Amazon Prime back in July has already been canned, despite a solid critical reception. The show was produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary TV, the latter of which is...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy