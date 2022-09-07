Read full article on original website
Related
She-Hulk Twerking In Episode 3 Of Show Is Driving People Wild
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is raising eyebrows for its post-credits scene, involving Jennifer Walters and Megan Thee Stallion twerking to celebrate the rapper becoming the lawyer's latest client. Nooo, my Marvel Cinematic Universe can't have comedy! A show about a woman navigating her newly acquired superpowers...
Collider
'Loki' Season 2 Adds 'Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan
Disney fans are in the heart of the second day of D23. Everyone’s eyes were on Marvel Studios today and, as expected, there were a few nice surprises peppered throughout. A prime example being that Ke Huy Quan is joining the cast of Loki for the popular Disney+ series’ second season.
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'
"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Fans Are Convinced That Unique Is Breeze
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' is showing a new side of Unique. Now fans are convinced that Unique is actually Breeze.
Complex
Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers
Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
‘Triangle of Sadness’ actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in “Triangle of Sadness,” which won this year’s top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, has died at age 32. Dean died Monday at a hospital in New York...
'Pinocchio' transforms the little puppet made of wood into a film that's not so good
Even taking it as a given that Disney's animated classics will all receive live-action makeovers eventually, "Pinocchio" feels like an unnecessary exercise -- a movie so flat that it never sparks to life, and barely feels as if it's making the leap into a different medium. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis' reunion should be a source of curiosity, but their little puppet made of wood is in a movie that's not so good.
Collider
Everything We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century's D23 Studio Showcase
After revealing what Disney fans have to look forward to in terms of their live-action films, Pixar films, and Walt Disney Animation Studios Films, on the second day of the D23 Expo they pulled no punches, with huge announcements coming from some of the House of Mouse’s biggest acquisitions: Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios. These are the heavy hitters of the absolute entertainment juggernaut that the Walt Disney Company is, so in case you weren’t one of the lucky few to get a glimpse at the exclusive content shown at the D23 Expo Showcase, here is everything we learned:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GameStop Short Squeeze Movie Casts Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen
Remember the whole GameStop stock saga? In January last year, many Reddit users woke up and chose chaos, by taking it upon themselves to buy as much GameStop stock as possible, in an attempt to foil the plans of hedge funds by shorting their stocks. The whole thing lost hedge funds millions, and quickly became a meme. There’s probably a much more technical way to explain that, but that’s all you really need to know.
‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices
A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
UK cinema chains face long wait for cinemagoers to fall back in love
The stratospheric performance of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick this summer ignited hopes that a box-office recovery might finally be in full swing after the pandemic shuttered cinemas. However, a subsequent blockbuster drought has left beleaguered theatre owners praying that the Christmas release of mega-sequels to Avatar and Black Panther will pull them back from the brink.
'The Rings Of Power' Reviews All Agree On One Major Artistic Choice
Today’s a very good day in the world of pop culture. Between the release of The Last of Us Part I and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there is plenty of new content to keep you entertained this weekend. The Rings of Power was met with acclaim when first impressions appeared online last week. Well, full reviews are now in and critics are all agreed on one thing.
digitalspy.com
Indiana Jones 5 confirms title and original character's return
Indiana Jones 5's panel at D23 has revealed its title, which is simply Indiana Jones - no bells or whistles for what will possibly be Harrison Ford's last outing as Indy,. Disney's expo saw director James Mangold join Indy himself and his co-star Fleabag actress, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to talk about the upcoming movie.
'Spider-Man 2' Gameplay Is "Exceeding Marvel's Expectations," Says Leaker
Who’s excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Of course you are, what a silly question. Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated PS5 title is currently set to swing onto screens sometime in 2023, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Take a look at the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right...
Twitch Streamer And Friends Terrified After Gunshots Start Live On Stream
On Twitch, anything can happen, and some unsettling events have been captured as a result. Just last month, streamer thatirishgirlro was threatened by a man in Austin, Texas, live on stream after supposedly stepping foot on his private land. “This is private property. You’re in Texas. I could shoot you. You’re on my property,” he said.
IGN
Amazon's Paper Girls Canceled After Just One Season
Paper Girls has been canceled by Amazon Prime after one season. According to Deadline, the recent sci-fi series which debuted on Amazon Prime back in July has already been canned, despite a solid critical reception. The show was produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary TV, the latter of which is...
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0