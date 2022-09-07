Read full article on original website
TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi dies in skydiving incident at 21
A 21-year-old skydiving student died during a solo dive in Canada.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
Meta axes team responsible for considering the downside to its own products—just a year after company’s vice president talked it up
The company has disbanded the team responsible for addressing potential ethical concerns about its products, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts pushing 'pro-Western narratives’
Facebook and Twitter took down two overlapping sets of accounts over the past two months for promoting “pro-Western narratives” in the Middle East and Central Asia, according to a report released Wednesday. The social media analytics firm Graphika reported that Twitter and Meta, the company that owns Facebook, took down the accounts over a “series...
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
UFC・
Next BioShock Is Set In Antarctica With A Female Hero, Claims Leaker
It’s been a hot minute since the confirmation that a new BioShock game is in development - almost three years, to be exact. A lot of fans are calling the upcoming title BioShock 4, but truth be told, we don’t even know if that’s what it actually is. All we really know is that Cloud Chamber (founded and owned by 2K) is the studio working on it, and that fans are all very excited about it, thank you very much.
‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices
A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
Fans Vote Whether 'Modern Warfare 2' Should Be Realistic Or Arcade-Inspired
We’re on the final countdown to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The long-awaited title is set to release on 28 October, with the beta launching in mid September. In addition to bringing back fan-favourites like Ghost, Soap, and Price, MWII will also see the return of classic killstreak rewards and a beloved weapon. Ahead of the game’s release, fans have been discussing their desired tone of the title - and the consensus is split.
Due To Lengthy Wait Times, Blizzard Requests That World Of Warcraft Classic Players Switch Servers
Players of World of Warcraft Classic are experiencing long wait times on the game’s busiest servers, and Blizzard is now advising them that the only way to avoid this problem is to switch to a less busy server. For the busiest servers of Classic World of Warcraft, stories of...
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Player Spots One Of Sequel's Most Hated Characters
Happy The Last of Us Part I day to my fellow stans. After receiving rave reviews, Naughty Dog’s new-gen reimagining is finally out. In our review, I wrote that Part I is “a game that is as detailed, thorough, and immersive as is possible.” We sat down with the devs who discussed how they made the hotel basement level even scarier, but there are plenty more secrets to be found in the remake. In fact, fans think they’ve spotted one of Part II’s most hated characters.
‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ Dev Explains Why They Didn’t Include Dodge Or Prone
The release of The Last of Us Part I is mere days away and ever since the project was announced, fans have been debating everything from the overhauled graphics to the updated combat. Well, they're in for a treat because the game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. In my own review, I gave Part I a nine, writing that “fans will find no better way to experience this story, and first-time players are guaranteed to find a new all-time favourite.”
'The Rings Of Power' Reviews All Agree On One Major Artistic Choice
Today’s a very good day in the world of pop culture. Between the release of The Last of Us Part I and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there is plenty of new content to keep you entertained this weekend. The Rings of Power was met with acclaim when first impressions appeared online last week. Well, full reviews are now in and critics are all agreed on one thing.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Rick And Morty Trailer Has Been Modded Into Reality
A couple of days ago, the Internet got hit with a video it could never have been quite ready for - an official Rick and Morty and God of War Ragnarök crossover trailer. Fully animated and voice acted, I don’t think this was the teaser that any of us were expecting for Kratos’ upcoming adventure, but nonetheless, everyone loved it.
'Halo: Infinite' Developer Cancels The One Thing It Said It Wouldn't Cancel
Well this certainly isn’t the news Halo: Infinite fans wanted to hear. 343 Industries have been having an absolute nightmare of a time. As I’m sure you know, Halo: Infinite released without a co-op campaign and the playerbase soon sunk to an all-time low. It was hoped that season two would turn things around but even that was said to take away everything “fun about the campaign.” If you thought things couldn't get any worse, oh boy. They can.
Scalpers Are Reselling 'The Last of Us Part 1' For Hundreds Of Dollars
Scalpers are rife in the world of gaming, especially when it comes to collector’s editions. It’ll surprise no one that collector’s editions are, well, collectable. Most will sell out in seconds and swiftly end up on eBay. We saw it happen with God of War Ragnarök’s Jotnar Edition which retailed for £230, but could quickly be found on eBay for upwards of £550. Unsurprisingly, the same is now happening with The Last of Us Part I’s Firefly Edition.
‘Inkulinati’, A Medieval Strategy Game Where Farts Are Stronger Than Daggers
My horse bends over and lets rip into an enemy rabbit (I’ve always wanted to start an article with that specific sentence), decreasing my opponents defensive stats. Now, I should be able to use my archer to wipe their team in the next round, as long as they don’t have a nefarious plan up their sleeve.
'Fable' Development Gets A Promising Update From Xbox Boss
To say it’s been a long time since a Fable game was released would be an understatement. There was Fable Fortune back in 2018, but the short-lived free-to-play digital card game was hardly the sprawling RPG adventure fans were hoping for. If you cast your minds back to 2020, you may recall that a new Fable instalment was announced to be in development. After years of silence, we finally have a promising update.
Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts
In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
'House Of The Dragon' Episode 1 Is Free To Watch, Here's How
Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, House of the Dragon has become the go-to water cooler topic of conversation on a Monday morning. The show has already been renewed for a second season after it became HBO’s most-watched series premiere of all time. In the US alone, House of the Dragon’s first episode had a whopping 10 million viewers. If you missed out on the premiere, you can now catch it for free. Ooo.
