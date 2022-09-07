It’s been a hot minute since the confirmation that a new BioShock game is in development - almost three years, to be exact. A lot of fans are calling the upcoming title BioShock 4, but truth be told, we don’t even know if that’s what it actually is. All we really know is that Cloud Chamber (founded and owned by 2K) is the studio working on it, and that fans are all very excited about it, thank you very much.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO