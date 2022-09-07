Read full article on original website
ESPN
Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener
Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
Piotr Zieliński leading Napoli’s group of breakout stars
ROME (AP) — Liverpool first tried to sign Piotr Zieliński at the age of 12. Jürgen Klopp made another attempt to acquire the Poland midfielder in 2016 after Robert Lewandowski, who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, had spoken highly of his national team companion. Liverpool and...
Soccer-Man United slump to Sociedad loss, Marquinhos inspires Arsenal
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign poorly with a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad as Arsenal's new signing Marquinhos scored in a 2-1 win at FC Zurich on Thursday.
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
Premier League, WSL and EFL weekend games off but other sports to continue
Football was increasingly looking like an outlier on Friday after its decision to postpone all weekend matches following the Queen’s death proved sharply at odds with most other major sports. While Test cricket, the PGA championship golf and Premiership rugby opted to return to play on Saturday, the Premier...
ESPN
Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources
Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
Rose’s revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again
BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose oversaw a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season, and Bayern Munich was held 2-2 against Stuttgart in its third straight Bundesliga draw. Serhou Guirassy scored an injury-time penalty for Stuttgart...
Going in to bat for long-form cricket
You could have made a case for the Hundred on the grounds of new audiences or financial necessity without indulging in lazy stereotypes about accountants and retired colonels being archetypical Test cricket followers (Editorial, 5 September). Test cricket is followed by people of all classes, demographics and genders. Supporters of the other traditional form, the county championship, are by no means all posh, rich or male.
Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead
Chelsea is still meant to play in Europe next week despite the current cancellations of the Premier League.
BBC
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy in contention as tournament resumes
-12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four from...
GOLF・
ESPN
Griezmann future: Barcelona to sue Atletico over €40m transfer fee for forward - sources
Barcelona plan to file a lawsuit demanding Atletico Madrid pay them €40 million for Antoine Griezmann, sources have told ESPN. Griezmann, 31, rejoined Atletico on a two-year loan in 2021 and the two clubs are in dispute over a clause which would see the deal made permanent. - Stream...
