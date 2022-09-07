Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York lawmakers urge federal help for foster care youth
More than two dozen state lawmakers on Friday released a letter urging federal officials to approve a measure meant to shore up support for foster care youth. The lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Sarah Clark and Taylor Darling, pressed for the passage of a bill that sponsors hope will provide continued Medicaid support and full implementation Family First Prevention Services Act.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act
New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Child tax credit checks to hit mailboxes soon
Millions of dollars in tax relief checks will be hitting mailboxes in the coming weeks for New Yorkers who are eligible for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. Hochul's office said the checks will arrive by the end of October....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inflation and abortion expected to drive November turnout
National forces like inflation and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights may drive voters to the polls this fall in Maine, spicing up electoral battles where the top line names are already familiar to voters. In just two months, voters will cast their ballots for governor, representatives...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul's COVID-19 oversight remains under debate
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the mask requirement on public transit as the state moves to a new phase of combatting COVID-19. But even as Hochul is winding down COVID-19 restrictions in New York, some Republican lawmakers want her to completely relinquish her power to oversee the pandemic. "Let's...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas politicians mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth II
AUSTIN, Texas — As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences for her are coming throughout Texas and the world. The queen died Sept. 8, at her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old. Gov. Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father seeking answers about disease that is disabling his children
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One North Carolina father is trying to get answers about a rare disease that is disabling his family. It's called spinocerebellar ataxia 7, and it slowly impairs mobility. What You Need To Know. A rare disease called spinocerebellar ataxia 7 affects the nervous system and slowly...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fairport flotilla and party will celebrate the Erie Canal bicentennial
PERINTON, N.Y. — Perinton is celebrating 200 years of the Erie Canal in Fairport. The 363-mile canal means a lot to the village and they’re planning a party to honor the landmark waterway. The bicentennial celebration is going to be at Perinton Park Saturday, Sept. 17. It...
Comments / 0