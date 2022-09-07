ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub

A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
NEW CASTLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Shark Attack#Snorkeling#Royal Caribbean Group#Accident#American#Reuters#Harmony Of The Seas#Cbs News
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system

A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Fourth person dies at Sandals Resorts in the Bahamas

A vacationer from the United States was found dead at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, according to police. The man, who is believed to have been in his 70s, was experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said Tuesday. An autopsy is attempting to determine the cause of his death, according to NBC News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Gator Found ‘Guarding’ Woman’s Body in South Carolina Retirement Community

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an alligator attack that left one person dead on Monday morning. A caller from Sun City Hilton Head, a retirement community of 10,000, reported around 11:15 a.m. that the animal seemed to be “guarding” a woman’s body down by the edge of a pond. The body was eventually collected around 1 p.m. by the county coroner’s office, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or what happened to it after the police response, according to The Island Packet. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.Read it at The Island Packet
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy