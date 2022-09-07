Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Liberty North High School runner up for national honor: You can vote here!
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local high school cross-country runner is up for National Runner of the Week. Liberty North High School’s Sage Wilde is among the final six nominees, which includes runners from Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and Ohio vying for the award from Mile Split USA. Wilde...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Logan Reichert, 4-star 2023 OL, announces SEC commitment
Logan Reichert, a 4-star offensive lineman from Raytown High School in Kansas City, committed to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, choosing the SEC program over Oregon. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s recruited me all the way through this process,” Reichert said during his announcement speech. “For the next 3-4 years I’ll be committing to the University of Missouri.”
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
northwestmoinfo.com
Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
muddyrivernews.com
Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new game day food options inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022-23 NFL season.
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
The Davis Memorial completed in 1934 at a Hiawatha, Kansas cemetery is more interesting than odd
Davis Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery at eastern edge of Hiawatha, Kansas.Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The first and only time I saw the Davis Memorial was well over a decade ago. This memorial is located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas. It's worth the stop to see a topic of discussion up close.
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
WIBW
Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
Comments / 3