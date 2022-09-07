BALTIMORE (AP) — Before there was even an out in the top of the first inning, Rafael Devers put four runs on the board with one swing of the bat. It was another setback in Baltimore’s improbable postseason bid. For Boston manager Alex Cora, it was a reminder of what might have been. “It is a friendly reminder that we’re really good. When we do our thing, when we are disciplined, we are that team. But we haven’t been consistent,” Cora said. “We are where we are because we’ve been very inconsistent in our approach.”

