Canha's slam caps 8-run 4th inning, Mets rout Marlins 11-3
MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 11-3 on Saturday night. Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who began the night trailing in the NL East for the first time since April 11. Defending champion Atlanta overtook New York by a half-game Friday and played at Seattle late Saturday. Canha opened the fourth with a walk against Miami starter Pablo López and polished off the outburst by connecting off reliever Andrew Nardi for his first career slam to put the Mets ahead 9-1. Escobar had an RBI double, James McCann and Lindor added run-scoring singles and Jeff McNeil hit a sacrifice fly in the Mets’ highest-scoring inning of the season.
Devers hits grand slam as Red Sox rout Orioles 17-4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Before there was even an out in the top of the first inning, Rafael Devers put four runs on the board with one swing of the bat. It was another setback in Baltimore’s improbable postseason bid. For Boston manager Alex Cora, it was a reminder of what might have been. “It is a friendly reminder that we’re really good. When we do our thing, when we are disciplined, we are that team. But we haven’t been consistent,” Cora said. “We are where we are because we’ve been very inconsistent in our approach.”
