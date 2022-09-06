The City of Vandalia has appointed an interim Manager at Vandalia Lake for the remainder of the season. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Vandalia City Council approved Mayor Gottman’s appointment of Sam Kerr to serve in the role on an interim basis. Kerr is also the current Cemetery Manager for the City. Mayor Gottman says Kerr would serve as Lake Manager for the remainder of the season and then they would re-evaluate.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO