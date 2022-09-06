Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
City of Vandalia appoints Interim Lake Manager for remainder of season
The City of Vandalia has appointed an interim Manager at Vandalia Lake for the remainder of the season. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Vandalia City Council approved Mayor Gottman’s appointment of Sam Kerr to serve in the role on an interim basis. Kerr is also the current Cemetery Manager for the City. Mayor Gottman says Kerr would serve as Lake Manager for the remainder of the season and then they would re-evaluate.
vandaliaradio.com
City of Vandalia begins Street Oiling on Monday
The City of Vandalia will begin Street Oiling on Monday, weather permitting. The City of Vandalia strongly urges everyone to use caution when driving in the oil street areas and be ever mindful of the workers. Also, the Vandalia Street Department will not be picking up brush during the week of street oiling. They will resume their normal routes once oiling is complete.
Comments / 0