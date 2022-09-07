Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO) Leads as Most Beginner-Friendly Investment Before Ethereum (ETH), Eos (EOS), and Maker (MKR)
The cryptocurrency market can be a confusing place for someone just starting out. As such, some crypto projects such as Ethereum (ETH), EOS, and Maker (MKR) have made it their mission to build user-friendly platforms and services to be more accessible to beginners. But a current list of the most...
cryptonewsz.com
PLC Ultima: The Most Rapidly Expanding Cryptocurrency
PLC Ultima has been developed for a long time, and the project absorbed all the experience needed to establish and launch a successful new kind of cryptocurrency. The PLCU crypto was launched at a low value of $0.10 that shot up to $48,000 in just a month. The PLCU coin has today stabilized at around $5540.
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Engadget
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage
T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com Retains Highest Level for NIST Privacy and Cybersecurity Framework
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) as well as Privacy Framework (PF) examinations, as certified by SGS, a globally renowned certification organization, have been satisfactorily extended by Crypto.com, the world’s biggest crypto marketplace. The world’s fastest-growing global cryptocurrency platform, Crypto.com, was founded in 2016...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin Derivatives Exchanges Rise on Multiple Future Platforms
The latest report assessing the Derivative Exchanges of Bitcoin has been released recently. The analysis shows that September has witnessed an increase in the supply of BTC on future exchanges. The surge initiated at the start of the month, activating the opportunity for short and long liquidity positions. According to...
NEWSBTC
MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
Samsung's US customer data hacked: Here's what info was taken
Samsung's U.S. data servers were hacked in late July, but Samsung didn't inform affected customers until September.
cryptonewsz.com
Cardalonia Now Available for Trading on P2PB2B
Cardalonia recently announced getting its metaverse utility token, $LONIA, listed on P2PB2B. It was one of the most-anticipated listings scheduled to be undertaken before 2022’s end. Users can now access the LONIA/USDT trading pair on the exchange with the listing. Cardalonia released an official post to share details about...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin Cash Price Grows: Is BCH Ready to Break Above $150?
Bitcoin Cash is the hard fork of Bitcoin, which combines the old benefits of the protocol after introducing positive changes in the network. It makes the network faster and more secure than Bitcoin. Indeed, BTC is a popular cryptocurrency, but if you understand the fundamentals of Bitcoin, you should also consider BCH in your portfolio because it offers better features than BTC.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto Community Making It Hard for North Korean Hackers to Benefit
The startling increase in money plundered from DeFi technologies, especially in specific cross-chain bridges, is one of the most alarming developments in cryptocurrency crime. Professional hacker groups like Lazarus Group and other North Korean-affiliated malicious people are responsible for a large portion of the wealth taken through DeFi protocols. We project that as of today, in 2022, organizations with ties to North Korea have looted from DeFi protocols almost $1 billion worth of crypto.
US News and World Report
Roblox to Launch 3D Advertising Next Year
(Reuters) - Online gaming firm Roblox Corp said on Friday it plans to launch 3D advertising on its platform next year, as it strives to diversify its revenue stream beyond in-game purchases. It will test ads with developers and a handful of advertisers by the end of this year, Roblox...
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
US soldiers to use Microsoft augmented reality glasses after controversial deal signed
MICROSOFT'S augmented reality glasses are slated to be the U.S. Army's next on-field accessory. The tech giant has designed special Hololens augmented reality headsets for the United States Army. The first official delivery of the customized devices consisted of 5,000 headsets, thought to be worth around $373 million. Assistant Secretary...
Major update to Google Maps saves you cash by helping you cut down on fuel costs
GOOGLE Maps is helping people slash their fuel usage as the cost of living crisis bites. Google yesterday announced that it is expanding its digital navigation tool's eco-friendly routing option to Europe. The feature, which rolled out in the U.S. and Canada last year, shows drivers routes that consume less...
Shiba Inu Cloud Credentials Leaked On Public Domain, Says Security Researcher
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has potentially compromised infrastructure, according to research from the cloud security platform PingSafe. What Happened: Pingsafe’s research framework discovered a leaked Shiba Inu Amazon Web Services (AWS) account credential on a public code repository, wrote the cloud security platform’s founder Anand Prakash in a blog post.
Android Central
The FCC takes a major step toward a more accurate map of US broadband availability
FCC plans to create a more accurate broadband map of the U.S. The body has collected vital information from major ISPs in all 50 states and additional territories. The FCC plans to release the first draft by November 2022. Early last week, the FCC Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, announced a significant...
CNET
A VPN Isn't the Only Way to Change Your IP Address
Even without a user-friendly virtual private network, it's still easy to change your IP address. Whether you're a MacOS and iPhone user or a Windows 11 user with an Android device, any first-timer can safely change their IP address in a few quick steps. And -- as long as you're not using it to break other laws -- it's perfectly legal. Your computer and phone have several types of IP addresses (short for Internet Protocol, a unique series of numbers that identify your specific device with your online browsing), but we'll focus on the type normally changed to protect your privacy as you browse and those that make you appear like you're in a different country.
CNET
Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
