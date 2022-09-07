ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1

The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
County
Bowie County, TX
Bowie County, TX
Government
City
West, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX
hopeprescott.com

Blevins VFD Responds To Wreck On US 371

The Blevins Fire Department responded to a 1 vehicle accident 9.4.22 at Harris Curve on U S 371. The flatbed trailer loaded with empty concrete sacks broke away from the tractor and overturned. The tractor remained upright. No injuries. Pafford EMS, ASP and HCSO also responded.
BLEVINS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Road Closures#Detours#Construction Maintenance#Union Pacific Railroad#Us 67#Gun Club Rd
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
Kicker 102.5

The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?

Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kicker 102.5

Deepest Lake in Arkansas

According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

How Did The Natural State Of Arkansas Get Its Name?

I stumbled on a video that tells you exactly how each state got its name and of course, I was very curious about how Arkansas got its name. Being a 20-year resident of the great state of Arkansas I didn't think much about the history of the state. We all know it was part of the Louisiana Purchase and from previous stories, I know that it officially became a state in 1836.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy