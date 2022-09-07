ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning.

The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision.

A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a right turn.

The passengers on the bus had suffered minor injuries while the bus driver had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Tacoma Police Department.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Washington communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Washington accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

Nationwide Report

