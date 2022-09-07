Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning.

The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision.

A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a right turn.

The passengers on the bus had suffered minor injuries while the bus driver had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Tacoma Police Department.

