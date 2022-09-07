ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
According to the South King Fire, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Federal Way on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the corner of Southwest 320th and 21st Avenue Southwest at around 10:30 a.m.

The officials stated that a car and a school bus were involved in the accident. The car crashed into the side of the school bus.

The officials stated that at least one person suffered injuries.

The identity of the victims involved in the crash was not released by the officials.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the collision was provided by the Deputies.

nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
