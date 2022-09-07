Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)

According to the South King Fire, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Federal Way on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the corner of Southwest 320th and 21st Avenue Southwest at around 10:30 a.m.

The officials stated that a car and a school bus were involved in the accident. The car crashed into the side of the school bus.

The officials stated that at least one person suffered injuries.

The identity of the victims involved in the crash was not released by the officials.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the collision was provided by the Deputies.

