47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday.

The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision.

According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a semi-truck to hit a pole, which fell onto the interstate.

The officials stated that 47-year-old Sarbjit Chauhan was identified as the victim and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the car drivers was charged and arrested in King County Jail for vehicular homicide.

The identity of the suspect was not revealed by the trooper.

