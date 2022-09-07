ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KluMM_0hlE2qai00

According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday.

The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision.

According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a semi-truck to hit a pole, which fell onto the interstate.

The officials stated that 47-year-old Sarbjit Chauhan was identified as the victim and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the car drivers was charged and arrested in King County Jail for vehicular homicide.

The identity of the suspect was not revealed by the trooper.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Washington communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Washington accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead

TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
TUKWILA, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

1 man arrested, 1 injured after stabbing in Seattle's Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man after the suspect and a woman got into a physical fight with the victim in Capitol Hill on Thursday night. The Seattle Police Department said the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Accident Report
KING-5

Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for August

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 9, 2022—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed 21 autopsies for the month of August – 10 deaths were vehicular related, 7 were gunshot related, 2 involved blunt force, a fire related death and one cause of death is still pending. Below are the community members we lost.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Duane M Martin And Rita L Lyman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident Near Shelton (Mason County, WA)

Official reports from Shelton state that 2 people died on Wednesday morning at around 7.30 AM on Highway 101 located a little outside Shelton. The driver alleged to have caused the accident sustained injuries in the incident and is suspected of being impaired. He was then booked into County Jail for investigation of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence.
SHELTON, WA
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy