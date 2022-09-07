ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

38-Year-Old Eduardo Diaz Magana Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Quincy, (Quincy, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 3 days ago
According to the Washington Police, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Quincy on Monday afternoon.

The roll-over crash happened on a county roadway at around 3:30 p.m.

According to the officials, a 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound was involved in the crash.

The car skidded off the road, crashed into a car parked on private property, and struck a utility pole.

The officials stated that the car rolled on its top partially against a flatbed commercial trailer that was parked on the property.

The 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana was identified as the driver and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old Noel Diaz Magana suffered major injuries and was rushed to Quincy Valley hospital.

