1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

According to the Kennewick Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Kennewick on Monday night.

The crash happened in the 300 block of W 27th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the car caught fire after the crash, damaging the house.

Chief Michael stated that two people were in the car during the crash. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and the passenger was uninjured.

The fire officials arrived at the scene and were able to contain the fire within 5 minutes, preventing it from spreading inside the house.

The officials investigated and arrested the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

