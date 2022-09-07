Magnesium is an essential mineral that facilitates hundreds (yes, hundreds) of chemical reactions in the body to help support healthy bones, joints, blood pressure levels, blood sugar levels, and more.* So it's no surprise that our daily requirements for it are quite high. Depending on your age, daily magnesium needs range from 400 to 420 milligrams for adult men and 310 to 320 milligrams for adult women (with even more needed during pregnancy, up to 360 milligrams). Consistently reaching this threshold can be a challenge, but this daily game plan from nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN makes it as easy as a 1-2 punch.

