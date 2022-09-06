Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Cordelia! I’m a beautiful one-year-old tortie girl who has been up for adoption at the VHS for a whopping 213 days! After arriving with my twin sister, Buffy, we spent a month or two just warming up to our new surroundings. Buffy is still on the shy side and relies heavily on me for social cues and comfort. Look at me now, though! I even have my favorite spot that I REFUSE to give up. I should mention that sis and I are a bonded pair and need to go home together. She’ll need time to warm up in her new home and I can’t wait to show her the ropes! Together, our adoption fee is $130 and includes our spays, microchips, and vaccinations. Visit vhslifesaver.org to learn more!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO