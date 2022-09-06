Read full article on original website
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo
Meet Milo! This sweet 2-year-old boy loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.
petside.com
Calico Cats: Everything You Need To Know About These Rare Cats!
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In this article, we will look at calico cats in detail. Are all calico cats female? Are they the same as tortoiseshell cats and what gives them their famous calico coloration?. If you have been thinking about getting...
pethelpful.com
Which Dogs Live Longest?
Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.
petpress.net
What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners
If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
Cat Won’t Leave Her Twin Sister Behind at Indiana Shelter
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Cordelia! I’m a beautiful one-year-old tortie girl who has been up for adoption at the VHS for a whopping 213 days! After arriving with my twin sister, Buffy, we spent a month or two just warming up to our new surroundings. Buffy is still on the shy side and relies heavily on me for social cues and comfort. Look at me now, though! I even have my favorite spot that I REFUSE to give up. I should mention that sis and I are a bonded pair and need to go home together. She’ll need time to warm up in her new home and I can’t wait to show her the ropes! Together, our adoption fee is $130 and includes our spays, microchips, and vaccinations. Visit vhslifesaver.org to learn more!
Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 8-19-22
Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from the Victoria Animal Control.
WTAJ
Central Pa Humane Society Seeking Foster Families
81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar hold some cuddly kittens with Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society and chat about the importance of fostering. Fostering Saves Lives! The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes...
topdogtips.com
Top 10 Cutest Mixed Breeds
There are hundreds to choose from, and no two dogs are alike. Who can resist an adorable mixed-breed dog with large ears and a small body?. You never know what you will get with a mixed dog. There is a lot to love, from their adorable faces to their silly...
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
thewildest.com
It’s 2022, and Animal Shelters Are Filling Up Again
You remember how it went: In 2020 and early 2021, the world saw record pet adoption rates, providing happy tales when they were much needed. But now, in 2022, many of our shelters, particularly in the South, are swamped again. “Shelters who haven’t had to euthanize in 10 or 15...
DVM 360
What pet parents don’t know about lifetime cost of care
Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: In this study as well, they have the cost of a 15 year old dog averaging between $19,893 up to $55,132. Cats $15,055, up to $45,790. And what I liked about this study is they broke it down by month to how much it costs per month. So for dogs about $111, up to $306 per month. The cat, $84 per month and $254 month. Why do you think that's significant for us as professionals to know that?
msn.com
16 most affectionate cat breeds who love a good cuddle
PetsRadar's collection of the most affectionate cat breeds if you're looking for a new cuddle buddy. So you're looking for a feline cuddle buddy? Look no further than our most affectionate cat breeds list, which has 16 of the most cuddly cats you can possibly get. Of course, some of...
topdogtips.com
Designer Dog Breeds
Did you know that designer dog breeds represent the majority of the dog population? Learn more about the latest trend in dog ownership. Designer dogs are created by crossing two purebred dogs of different breeds, resulting to give birth to viable offspring. Breeders developed them in hopes of combining the most sought-after characteristics of each breed.
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
iheart.com
Meet Freedom and Liberty! Meet Auggie!
Freedom (male), aged 5, and Liberty (female) aged 5.5, are a pair of bonded black lab mixes. They have grown up together since puppies and were surrendered together by an owner whose living situation was dire. Both dogs are friendly, house- and crate-trained, and medium to low energy. They both need to lose some weight and we are working on that with their foster- Liberty weighs nearly 80 lbs and Freedom around 60.
Motley Fool
5 Ways to Save Money on Pet Care
Don't spend more than is necessary to provide the best care for your furry family members. Pets are part of the family and they deserve high quality veterinary care. It can be expensive to get good care for your pets. There are ways to save money, including buying pet insurance...
Benzinga
Tractor Supply Kicks off Its Pet Appreciation Event to Celebrate America's Love of Pets
Celebration Includes 10th Annual Social Media Contest Offering Over $100,000 in Prizes. Tractor Supply Stores Nationwide to Host Pet Supply Drive From Sept. 6 - 25 PAW Events Are in Partnership with Seresto, Canidae and MuttNation Foundation. Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States,...
