Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
hometownbyhandlebar.com
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown
If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain. Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody.
escapehatchdallas.com
Harwood’s ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood’s own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch
When you put your family’s name on the beef you serve at your ten Dallas restaurants, as Harwood Hospitality has done, the steaks and burgers had better be good. “For the last few years, we’ve been working with a small group of ranchers to raise our own super-prime Akaushi beef cattle,” says Taylor Kearney, Harwood’s corporate chef.
Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
checkoutdfw.com
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano
From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
WFAA
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
$3M lotto ticket sold at Terry's Food in Fort Worth
AUSTIN(CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new multi-millionaire. Someone claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.The ticket was bought at Terry's Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
fox4news.com
Construction, Bad Bunny concert, big games could lead to traffic nightmare in Arlington this weekend
ARLINGTON, Texas - Big events and construction projects could combine for a traffic nightmare this weekend in Arlington. Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny brought his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium on Friday night, while across the parking lot the Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
