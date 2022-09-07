ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownbyhandlebar.com

The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown

If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Texas City, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Restaurants
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Happy Meal#Remember When#Big Mac#Food Drink
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Harwood’s ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood’s own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch

When you put your family’s name on the beef you serve at your ten Dallas restaurants, as Harwood Hospitality has done, the steaks and burgers had better be good. “For the last few years, we’ve been working with a small group of ranchers to raise our own super-prime Akaushi beef cattle,” says Taylor Kearney, Harwood’s corporate chef.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
checkoutdfw.com

These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano

From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
PLANO, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

$3M lotto ticket sold at Terry's Food in Fort Worth

AUSTIN(CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new multi-millionaire. Someone claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.The ticket was bought at Terry's Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy