Top Pueblo prep performers for the week of Sept. 5
From a Pueblo County soccer player scoring four goals in one game to a Centennial running back notching three touchdowns on just three plays, there were plenty of impressive performances in Pueblo high school sports over the past week. Each week, the Chieftain will list the top-performing student-athletes from area...
Best Bet: Amon-Ra St. Brown Should Produce Week 1
Here is a bet that will likely help you increase your bankroll in the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Crimson Tikes: Where The Skies Are So Blue
A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Tyler Alexander aims to get on track, lead Tigers to sweep of Royals
The Detroit Tigers are looking for a rare series sweep. That could come Sunday, when the Tigers and Royals complete
Defense still matters even if it doesn't 'win championships' anymore
The hope for the Cleveland Browns season seems to rest on the backs of the offensive line, running back group and defense. A throwback to the old era of football where ‘defense wins championships.’ While ESPN’s Football Power Index model gives the Browns a good chance to make the playoffs, many fans and analysts disagree.
