Fayetteville, AR

USC Gamecock

Analysis: Gamecocks struggle on both sides of the ball in SEC-opening loss to Arkansas

South Carolina kicked off SEC play this weekend with a 44-30 loss to No. 16 Arkansas at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The South Carolina defense struggled to handle the power of the Arkansas quarterback, redshirt junior KJ Jefferson. In the first half, Jefferson connected with sophomore running back Rahiem Sanders for two touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
KHBS

Fayetteville bakery preparing for early Razorbacks game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An 11 a.m kickoff for the Razorbacks on Saturday means that people will be up bright and early ahead of the game. Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville expects large crowds ahead of the early kickoff. “It starts tonight, people are coming in all day, afternoon," Rick's Bakery...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville

A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake

ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
BERRYVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah

Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
uatrav.com

Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.

