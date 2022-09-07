Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Analysis: Gamecocks struggle on both sides of the ball in SEC-opening loss to Arkansas
South Carolina kicked off SEC play this weekend with a 44-30 loss to No. 16 Arkansas at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The South Carolina defense struggled to handle the power of the Arkansas quarterback, redshirt junior KJ Jefferson. In the first half, Jefferson connected with sophomore running back Rahiem Sanders for two touchdowns.
What Can Arkansas Razorback Fans Gain, if Anything, About Future Non-Conference Foes This Week
Intel gathered on BYU, Missouri State this weekend will be difficult to interpret
Arkansas vs. South Carolina Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch
Odds: Arkansas (-8) Time: 11 AM CST, Saturday Sept. 10th. •Arkansas is fresh of their first victory over a ranked team in a season opener since 1974. Which ended a streak of eight straight losses. Now, the Hogs are looking to put another streak to and end as they host...
Fayetteville bakery preparing for early Razorbacks game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An 11 a.m kickoff for the Razorbacks on Saturday means that people will be up bright and early ahead of the game. Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville expects large crowds ahead of the early kickoff. “It starts tonight, people are coming in all day, afternoon," Rick's Bakery...
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville
A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in
A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald's in Fayetteville.
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah
Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Fayetteville PD finds ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday homicide
Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on September 6 and are seeking a "person of interest" in the ongoing homicide investigation.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.
Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting at McDonald's on College Avenue left one dead Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
