Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
CT is one of only four states without early voting - the former secretary of the state is trying to change that
Denise Merrill, the former longtime secretary of the state, is leading a coalition of Connecticut election advocates including the elderly and disabled, in attempt to persuade state voters to support an amendment to the state Constitution this November to allow early voting. Called the Yes for Freedom to Vote Early...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON CHALLENGE TO CONNECTICUT ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN
Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights challenging Connecticut’s assault weapons ban. “This challenge to our post-Sandy Hook assault weapons ban is exactly the kind of public safety threat that...
Democrats slam GOP gov candidate on guns
State Democrats used a bucolic backdrop– New Haven’s Botanical Garden of Healing– to criticize Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski on gun control. Stefanowski responded, accusing Gov. Ned Lamont of “exploiting survivors of horrible gun violence.”
Will the Independent Party candidates for governor get thrown off the ballot?
Conn. (WTNH) — Republican candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski said the recent Independent Party vote to endorse a candidate for governor was illegal. He’s asking a judge to compel the Secretary of the State to pull the independent party candidates off the November ballot. Stefanowski’s lawyers said the voting members of the minor party were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Testimony begins in Bob Stefanowski’s lawsuit over Independent Party vote for CT gubernatorial candidate
HARTFORD — Testimony began Thursday in a lawsuit pitting Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski against state election officials over a caucus where he failed to get the endorsement of the Independent Party. Two plaintiffs, Lawrence De Pillo and Cynthia McCorkindale, testified Thursday that proper procedures were not followed...
Register Citizen
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
CT gubernatorial campaigns struggle to be forthright on taxes
Bob Stefanowski says Gov. Ned Lamont "is a liar" about his record on cutting taxes, but some say Stefanowski wasn't clear about his 2018 plan.
Connecticut's assault weapons ban challenged in lawsuit once again
HARTFORD, Conn. — A non-profit organization that advocates for gun rights have filed a lawsuit against the state of Connecticut in an effort to get rid of the state's assault weapons and magazine ban. The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR), along with New Milford resident Patricia Brought, filed...
RELATED PEOPLE
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?
…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Paid Leave Authority Processing Improves
After a little bit of a rocky start, the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority released data Friday that shows claims decisions are being made on average within eight days. That’s two days better than at the start of the program. The authority has paid out $157 million in benefits through...
News 12
Candidates clash over gun control as group sues over Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
A Second Amendment group is suing to overturn Connecticut's strict gun restrictions. Democrats hope the move will elevate gun control as a key issue in this year’s race for governor. In a new federal lawsuit, the National Association for Gun Rights argues the state’s ban on assault weapons and...
Report links Conn. members of law enforcement, military and first response to far-right group
Connecticut has 476 people who’ve signed up as members of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. That number includes five locals working in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | The State’s New Energy Plan Doesn’t Seem Equitable To Me￼
Connecticut’s new Comprehensive Energy Strategy suggests that people who can’t afford electric vehicles, or can’t charge them where they live, do two things: use a ride-share service or ride a bus. I find this to be upsetting, unfair, and definitely not equitable. When I talk to my...
State Democrats speak out against Stefanowski’s “Parental Bill of Rights”
HARTFORD, Conn. — Top state Democrats are reacting after Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski unveiled his plan for the future of education in Connecticut. He calls it the “Parental Bill of Rights,” tackling everything from mask mandates to transgender student-athletes. State Democrats said this plan is weaponizing...
Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
State officials outraged after Conn. insurance department approves double-digit rate hikes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents could see double-digit insurance rate hikes next year, after the state insurance department approved new rate increases as high as 25%. Just three weeks after state officials questioned insurance companies about their proposed rate hikes for 2023, the Connecticut Insurance Department signed off on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wshu.org
Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis
The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
ctexaminer.com
Boston-based Sunwave Gas & Power Claims Inability to Pay Restitution to Connecticut Customers
Boston-based third-party electric supplier Sunwave Gas & Power has been banned from operating in Connecticut after state regulators found that the company abruptly canceled contracts with customers, forcing them to pay the higher electric supply rates offered by their utilities. Despite objections from Sunwave that the company has “no customers,...
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
Comments / 1