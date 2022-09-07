ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?

…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Paid Leave Authority Processing Improves

After a little bit of a rocky start, the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority released data Friday that shows claims decisions are being made on average within eight days. That’s two days better than at the start of the program. The authority has paid out $157 million in benefits through...
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
wshu.org

Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis

The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
