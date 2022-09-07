Read full article on original website
KFOR
Light rain, Fall temps arrive
As of Saturday, northern parts of the state have already begun to enjoy nice Fall temperatures, and as a front continues south, more of the state will cool down. Look for a few spotty showers into central Oklahoma Saturday night into early Sunday. Track the rain here. The activity will...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Season Confusion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Is it fall? Why is it meteorological fall if it still feels like meteorological summer? Why is there an astronomical fall AND a meteorological fall? Was there a two-for-one special on falls? So many questions, so little blog space. While today’s highs of upper 80s may...
KFOR
Weekend Cold Front Will Bring Isolated Showers and a Taste of Fall
Friday will be hot and sunny with a south wind at 10 mph. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Our cold front has sped up for Saturday, resulting in slightly less-hot highs! Northern Oklahoma will only climb to the 70s with isolated showers and storms. Central Oklahoma will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The true cool-down arrives Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible Sunday morning. The heat dome returns next week and highs will soar to the mid 90s, just in time for opening day of The Great State Fair of Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/10/22
It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a...
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend
As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
12news.com
Tropical Storm Kay could bring heavy rain, flash floods to southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Kay appeared headed out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it may still bring rain to southernmost California by the weekend.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
blackchronicle.com
Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins
Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
4 Your Garden: Rethinking ground cover due to Oklahoma’s changing climate
It's been a harsh summer for green thumbs, but gardening guru Linda Vater says "ground cover" for pathways and garden borders is no longer a good choice due to the climate changing.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
wbap.com
Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday
(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
