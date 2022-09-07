Read full article on original website
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks hallway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections
“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
New report reveals humans contribute to red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
When the levee breaks: How they made Florida’s great lake safe, for now
This year, ground engineering specialist Treviicos expects to finish a decade-long project to shore up the Herbert Hoover Dike enclosing Lake Okeechobee in southern Florida. To make surrounding communities safe from further catastrophic floods, Treviicos inserted 25 miles of cutoff wall inside the 143-mile earthen dam. GCR caught up with them to find out more.
Ringling Estates property sells for $4.75 million
A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kaminski Properties Florida LLC sold the home at 423 Polk Drive to Sarasota Lido Key LLC for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area.
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!
Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
