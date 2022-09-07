Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!

