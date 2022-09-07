Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint in South Africa carjacking

Katie Price has revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking while filming in South Africa .

The former glamour model said she “knocked herself out and had black eyes” in a failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her mental health following the attack in 2018.

Price, 44, said she was with her children and a film crew when they were ambushed by a group of men as they drove from Johannesburg to Swaziland in two people carriers while filming her ITV reality series My Crazy Life .

Speaking about the incident ahead of her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and Me , the mother-of-five told MailOnline : "The experience when I was filming with ITV in South Africa we had no security, if we had security they would have helped when the six guys jumped out, held me at gunpoint and raped me.”

Price first spoke about the attack on Channel 4’s SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins in 2020, during which she said: “Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”

In her new documentary, which airs on Thursday, the TV personality has reflected on her struggles with mental health, the situations that led to her downward spiral and the consequences of her actions.

“After years of neglect, I suffered a mental breakdown in 2018. I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” she told the programme.

“I hit severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn’t want to be here. I tried to kill myself.

“I knocked myself out and had black eyes. I had bruises around my neck. I woke up. I didn’t want to be here.”

Price revealed she sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at The Priory after the carjacking attack, insisting she had never attended the rehab facility for help with drink or drug issues.

Speaking about her drink-drive crash last year, she said: “I live in the countryside, I had no outlet, I needed to talk to someone and that night I let myself down.

“I am not justifying anything, there was a reason why I got in the car and why my head was like that.

“Unfortunately, I did get into that place. I would never get into that place again. It happened and it’s real but I have learnt.”

Katie Price: Trauma and Me airs on Thursday 8 September at 9pm on Channel 4.