danapointtimes.com
The ‘Spirit of Dana Point’ Returns Home to the Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localemagazine.com
From Oktoberfest to Pumpkin Patches, Here Are 7 OC Happenings You Won’t Want to Miss This Fall
Just because school’s back in session doesn’t mean the fun has to end. With a plethora of events in Orange County this October, your problem might be choosing which ones to miss out on. And with that perfect SoCal weather here to stay, we have all the more reason to embrace fall as if it’s still summer. From beer festivals to Halloween festivities, OC is teeming with quality entertainment that is sure to please people of all ages. So if you’re a fan of upcoming films, authentic Barvarian pretzels or fair festivities, here’s our lineup of seven events we’re looking forward to in Orange County this fall! Orange County Events.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
surfcityusa.com
Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall
There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Letter to the Editor: Parking in SJC
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to Do in Irvine, California
Irvine is located in Orange County, a place known for its friendly residents, excellent education system, and low crime rate. When in southern California, you are certain to find plenty of fun things to do in Irvine!. If you have never been to this often overlooked town, you might be...
thecapistranodispatch.com
On Stage at The Coach House: Corey Feldman
High tides and ocean water advisories: SoCal beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday morning. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. Construction vehicles were out in force to shore up the defenses between the rising ocean […]
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q
Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
ccnewspaper.com
The Original Lobster Festival September 9th-11th, 2022- Preview, Tickets
Times are subject to change without notice. Children 12 and under are FREE (carnival rides and games, food, drinks, and VIP Lounge are not included). FREE PARKING and new venue is 3x times the size to allow for physical distancing, carnival rides, private cabanas and more. Buy Tickets. Buy Online...
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
thecapistranodispatch.com
2022 San Juan Capistrano Fall Sports Preview
danapointtimes.com
Body Found at La Plaza Park
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
