natureworldnews.com
Over 1.1 Million Sea Turtles Killed between 1990 and 2020 [New Study]
Marine turtle exploitation has become one of the world's ecological problems. Over 1.1 million sea turtles have been killed between 1990 and 2020 across the planet due to illegal killing and poaching, according to a new study led by researchers from the United States. Sea Turtle Deaths. In the new...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
1.8m-year-old tooth of early human found on dig in Georgia
Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8m-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human that they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, and possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, which lies...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
IFLScience
Ancient Viking Poop Shows How Gut Worms Are Humankind's Closest Companion
Viking poop is helping to tell the story of humankind’s long and difficult relationship with one of the most prolific parasitic worms found in the world – the whipworm (Trichuris trichiura). By creating the first in-depth and complete genetic mapping of the whipworm, researchers from the University of...
Smithonian
Seven Million Years Ago, the Oldest Known Early Human Was Already Walking
A blackened, broken leg bone from Earth’s prehistoric past may hold the answer to when early humans diverged from apes and started their own evolutionary path. The fossilized find, first uncovered two decades ago, suggests that early humans regularly walked on two feet some seven million years ago. This new analysis, published today in Nature, makes a strong case that Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a species that lived during the critical time when our human lineage diverged from the chimps, habitually walked on two legs. Since many consider bipedalism the major milestone that put our own lineage on a different evolutionary path than the apes, Sahelanthropus could be the very oldest known hominin—the group consisting of modern humans, extinct human species and all of our immediate ancestors.
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
natureworldnews.com
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered
The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
Phys.org
More than 90% of identifiable trash in North Pacific Garbage Patch comes from just six countries
A team of researchers with the Ocean Cleanup project and Wageningen University, both in the Netherlands, has found via sampling and testing that more than 90% of the identifiable trash swirling around in the North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP) comes from just six countries, all of which are major industrialized fishing nations. They have published their research in Scientific Reports.
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago. Scientists found the 8-foot-long tusk near Kibbutz Revadim in...
Scientists find new bird species at South America's edge
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.
natureworldnews.com
Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From
While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
sciencealert.com
Researchers in South America Discover A New Species of Tiny But Tough Dinosaurs
Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Science News
DNA reveals donkeys were domesticated 7,000 years ago in East Africa
From pulling Mesopotamian war chariots to grinding grain in the Middle Ages, donkeys have carried civilization on their backs for centuries. DNA has now revealed just how ancient humans’ relationship with donkeys really is. The genetic instruction books of over 200 donkeys from countries around the world show that...
IFLScience
Amber Fossil's Jurassic Park Treatment Indicates Flowering Plants Emerged 50 Million Years Before Dinosaurs
Scientists armed with an ancient flower wrapped in amber have discovered that a highly successful group of plants is over 150 million years older than botanists previously thought. By analyzing old and new specimens from the highly successful Buckthorn family, the analyses revealed that flowering plants were likely living it up on Earth long before the dinosaurs turned up.
Endangered whale species off Australia’s south coast is calving less often, study shows
An endangered whale species found off Australia’s southern coast is calving less often, a decades-long research project has revealed. The southern right whale usually calf every three years but a Curtin University-led study has found the majority of whales are having an offspring every four to five years. “Increased...
Tree Hugger
Telling the Story of 80 of the World's Most Interesting Birds
In his work as a science writer and photographer, Mike Unwin has faced an angry elephant, snorkeled with whale sharks, and canoed among hippos. But for his latest research, his subjects aren’t quite as large and are easier to find. In his new book, “Around the World in 80...
Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey
Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
natureworldnews.com
Fossilized Trees in Siberia Reveal Anthropogenic Warming Led to the Hottest Climate in over Seven Millennia
Fossilized trees in Siberia have just revealed the hottest summers or hottest climate in the last seven millennia is happening now. This is according to a new study led by researchers from the Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The findings were based on the analysis of the annual growth...
