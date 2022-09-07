Read full article on original website
5 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche has just taken the wraps off the most extreme 911 thus far, the inimitable GT3 RS for the 992 generation. Complete with a wing tall enough for low-flying aircraft to hit, numerous motorsport-derived innovations, and Porsche's typically fastidious construction guaranteeing bulletproof reliability, it's something any circuit enthusiast would love to own.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Meet The KTM X-Bow GT-XR: A 174-MPH Racer For The Road
After numerous teasers and spy shots, KTM has finally lifted the lid on its all-new X-Bow GT-XR. Based on the proven underpinnings of the X-Bow GT2 racer, the boutique automaker describes it as "the closest you can get to a purebred race car in a road-legal vehicle." That's not just marketing nonsense, either - this is a phenomenal machine.
Roofless Race To 300 MPH: Bugatti W16 Mistral Vs. Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster
The United States has the Pacific Coast Highway, and France has the delightfully twisty roads that run along the French Riviera. Both are perfect habitats for open-top cars, so it's fitting that both nations have produced two of the finest roadsters ever in the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster and Bugatti W16 Mistral.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
CAR AND DRIVER
In Ralph Gilles’s 1000-HP “Hellucination” Dodge Charger, We Fight Temptation
Ralph Gilles's 1968 Dodge Charger, "Hellucination," is a two-seater. The removal of the rear bench just one of many modifications from its stock muscle-car origins. Yet, despite the roll bar blocking access to the back, there were four personalities along for the ride: Gilles, me, and the angel/devil battle taking place on my shoulders.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
motor1.com
Here's why Tesla's Autopilot might have a problem seeing motorcycles
Back in July, 2022, two different deaths of motorcyclists in fatal crashes involved Teslas suspected of using the Autopilot feature. In both cases, the Teslas—which were different models and years—plowed into the riders from behind. Both crashes happened at night, and both involved cruiser-type motorcycles with low-set, close-together taillights.
motor1.com
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world...
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced
In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
2023 Dodge Swinger Comes To The Challenger And Charger Party
Dodge's Last Call for V8 to debut seven new special editions, these are third and fourth. The Swinger is a special Challenger/Charger built in tribute to an old Dodge Dart trim. Each Scat Pack Swinger gets a V8 with 485 horsepower 475 lb-ft of torque. This year is Dodge's "Last...
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
