Read full article on original website
Related
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton
"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of shooting Richmond officer released from hospital, in area jail; What’s next
DAYTON — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer a month ago has been released from the hospital and is now in a local jail. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police officer Seara Burton, on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton remains in...
1017thepoint.com
WINCHESTER MURDERER SENTENCED TO 64 YEARS
(Winchester, IN)--A Winchester man has been sentenced to what amounts to life behind bars for murder. 62-year-old Monty Cook was handed a 64-year prison sentence after being found guilty last month by a Randolph County jury. Cook killed David Brumley in the fall of 2018 at a Winchester home. He then stole Brumley’s car, cash, and credit card and headed west. Brumley’s brother spoke to Cook at the sentencing and said that Cook took his only remaining family member. When Cook was given the chance to speak, he said nothing.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of impersonating parent at Greene Co. school
XENIA — A competency hearing has been ordered for the man police say impersonated a parent at a Greene County school, with the intent to kidnap a child. Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was ordered to have a competency evaluation Thursday, according to online court records. Court records showed...
Daily Advocate
Walking to end a devastating disease
GREENVILLE – Several dozen people with an interest in a disease that has ravaged communities and devasted families descended on Greenville City Park on Saturday. They all shared a common goal of supporting those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers and eradicating the disease. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the City of Greenville has a goal of $23,000 and has raised over $15,600 so far this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond PD: Officer Burton ‘continues to fight’
Nearly a week after being removed from life support, Burton continues to fight for her life. The Richmond Police Department posted the following update on Facebook on Wednesday, September 7:
Ronnie Bowers, Kettering teen shot to death in act of random violence, is remembered at vigil
KETTERING — Oak Park in Kettering is where Jessica Combs wants her son, Ronnie Bowers, to never be forgotten. A few dozen people joined his family Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the 16-year-old Kettering Fairmont High School student who was gunned down after leaving AlterFest in Kettering in 2016.
WRBI Radio
Decatur County Commissioners receive courthouse clock tower update
— Decatur County Commissioners are considering the installation of a new timepiece and bell tower chimes for the courthouse tower clock. The clock’s motor is broken and only tells the correct time twice a day, and the chimes do not ring. County Commissioners were informed at this week’s meeting...
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
One dead after pedestrian strike in Darke County
The driver of the Volvo and his juvenile passenger were treated and released at the scene.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
Comments / 0