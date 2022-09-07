Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
NCDOA to deliver school supplies to Greene County Intermediate School
Donations are part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive. NC Department of Administration’s Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell will deliver school supplies to Greene County students on Friday, September 9 as part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive. During her visit Secretary Cashwell will...
neusenews.com
Job fair coming to Greene County at Wellness Center
Mark your calendars and plan to attend the first annual Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14, from 2 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive, Snow Hill, NC. The Lenoir Community College-Greene County Center, NC Global Transpark Economic Development Region, and Greene County Government will sponsor the Job Fair.
waynegov.com
Sara Larson Promoted to Wayne County Human Resources Director
Wayne County has promoted Sara Larson to human resources director, filling the vacancy as Human Resources Director Ginger Moore moves to the assistant county manager position. Larson will start her new role on October 1, 2022, with an annual salary of $100,000. "If you haven't had the pleasure of working...
jocoreport.com
Wayne Community College To Hold Tribute Stair Climb On Sept. 11
Wayne Community College’s Public Safety Division will hold its annual 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11 on the Magnolia Building exterior stairs and breezeways (facing the interior of the campus at 3000 Wayne Memorial Dr. in Goldsboro). Emergency medical and law enforcement students, along with their instructors...
neusenews.com
Rochelle’s leadership program has whole school on same page
Barbara Sutton, president of Lenoir County NAACP chapter, guides a class of Rochelle Middle School students in a discussion of “The Energy Bus,” the book around which the school’s new year-long leadership development program for students and teachers is built. The program kicked off Thursday when Sutton and 19 other facilitators, most from outside the school, led the school’s entire student body in the book study.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
wcti12.com
Pitt County will gain more services for the homeless
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — More services for the homeless community are set to become available in the near future. To meet the growing needs of the homeless population, the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville will expand. People in the community said the new facility is a step in the...
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
neusenews.com
9/11 21st anniversary memorial service on Sunday
Due to pending inclement weather the event will be held at Kinston’s Fire Station Number One across from Grainger Stadium. Parking is available at the stadium parking lot. This marks the 21st year since the attacks on our Nation. Previous press release:. AMVETS Post 1111 in conjunction with Lenoir...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Building & Grounds Maintenance Technician
Description Performs difficult semiskilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of public facilities, buildings, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities, and related work as required. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. Essential Functions Performing a variety of semiskilled manual labor tasks in the maintenance and repair of public facilities, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Performs carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing repair and maintenance work. Installs light bulbs and ballasts; installs new lights; repairs light switches and plugs. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs air conditioning units; checks and installs chemicals in cooling tower at City Hall; resets air conditioning units at City Hall by computer. Receives and maintains inventory of parts for machinery at various locations; maintains account and purchase order information for parts. Repairs pressure washers; repairs roof leaks; installs new locks and repairs existing locks. Repairs various pieces of furniture and wooden facility features; moves office furniture. Conducts inspections on fire extinguishers and exit lights. Repairs plumbing facilities and fixtures; replaces floor tiles. Performs minor maintenance and repairs on equipment. Operates dump trucks, back hoe, front end loader, etc. in the construction, maintenance and repair of public works and utilities facilities; assists in other departmental sections as directed. Install traffic signs and pavement markings. Perform mowing and landscape work. Performs related tasks as required.
neusenews.com
Filling Station in running to receive True Inspiration Award
The Filling Station in Pollocksville celebrated five years of service to the community. The community now has an opportunity to help the Filling Station. They have been awarded the Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Award. How much will they be awarded? That is up to the community. From September 1, 2022...
neusenews.com
Justin Stout: Free adult literacy tutoring available at local library
It might surprise you to learn that, according to the national adult literacy non-profit organization ProLiteracy, 43 million Americans struggle to read, write, or do math beyond a third-grade level. Only 53% of immigrants are proficient English speakers. And according to the Department of Education, 31.8 million Americans are digitally illiterate, meaning that they do not have the comfort or competence with technology to use a computer or mobile device.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
Sampson County Sheriff says his office is dealing with critical vacancies
Clinton, N.C. — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton posted on his Facebook page that there is a critical staffing shortage within his office. He chalks it up to officers not receiving enough pay. "For example, an animal control deputy has been reassigned to serve civil process, such as child...
Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
WITN
Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
NC organization hosting backpack drive
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
WITN
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August...
ncwc.edu
NCWU Student to Win New Car, Courtesy of Joey Griffin Kia
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University has partnered with Joey Griffin Kia of Rocky Mount to give a current NCWU student the deal of a lifetime at this year’s Homecoming football game on October 1. One lucky and deserving Bishop will be the owner of a brand new 2022 Kia Rio courtesy of Joey Griffin Kia.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
