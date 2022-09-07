ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
roadtirement.com

Pedestrian traffic only on Stevenson Road Covered Bridge

Greene County , Ohio is a bit east of Dayton with pretty rolling hills and well kept farmsteads. This is also the home of the Stevenson Road Covered Bridge, now open to pedestrian traffic only. This beautifully restored bridge was originally built in 1877 by the Smith Bridge Company of...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman

— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
SUNMAN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Preble County, OH
City
Gettysburg, OH
Preble County, OH
Government
Daily Advocate

Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Oxford
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight transports two after early morning crash

ANSONIA — On Sept. 8, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Fire, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of US Route 127 and State Route 47 in reference to an accident with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Kia...
ANSONIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Truck crashes into train

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County

Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy