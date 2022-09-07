SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.

