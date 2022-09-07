Read full article on original website
roadtirement.com
Pedestrian traffic only on Stevenson Road Covered Bridge
Greene County , Ohio is a bit east of Dayton with pretty rolling hills and well kept farmsteads. This is also the home of the Stevenson Road Covered Bridge, now open to pedestrian traffic only. This beautifully restored bridge was originally built in 1877 by the Smith Bridge Company of...
tippnews.com
CSX to Close Several Railroad Crossings in Tipp City the Week of September 26th
The City received an update from CSX today, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, German Street, Dow Street, and Park Avenue for+/- 3 days the week of September 26th weather depending. All four crossings will be closed at the same time to allow CSX to make necessary repairs.
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
LATEST: Sheriff’s office releases ID of woman hit, killed by car on state Route 49 in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:54 p.m.: Dylayna Swallow, 23, of Greenville, is the person who was killed Thursday night while trying to cross state Route 49, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s investigators also have evidence to believe a second vehicle, believed to have...
Daily Advocate
Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
Medics called after dump truck lands on side
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
Vehicle crashes into Huber Heights urgent care, 2 injured
According to Huber Heights Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into the WellNow Urgent Care at 6210 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Dayton traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center
Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
At least two people taken by CareFlight to hospital after crash in Darke County
ANSONIA — At least two people were taken by CareFlight to the hospital after an accident early Thursday morning in Darke County, according to a media release. >>Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital. The crash was reported in the area...
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
2 taken to hospital after car crashes into urgent care in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people are hurt after a car crashed into an urgent care in Huber Heights Saturday. Crews were called to reports of a car that crashed into Well Now Urgent Care on Brandt Pike just before 11:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights dispatchers. Two people were...
Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
Man dead ID’d after crashing into tree, yard in Huber Heights
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after early morning crash
ANSONIA — On Sept. 8, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Fire, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of US Route 127 and State Route 47 in reference to an accident with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Kia...
Sidney Daily News
Truck crashes into train
SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.
peakofohio.com
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
New changes could be on the way for tornado sirens in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Some new changes could be on the way for Miami County’s tornado sirens. The Miami County Communication Center said it’s seen an increase in tornadic activity, so they’re looking to improve siren communication. There are 30 sirens total in the county. On June...
Crews are on scene of a fire at a small business in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were dispatched on the report of a fire Wednesday night at a business in the 3600 block of Germantown Street in Dayton. The report of a working structure fire at the G&G Carryout, 3620 Germantown St., came to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch about 8:30 p.m. We’re...
