zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Whales Are Pulling The Rug Out From Under Market As BTC Wavers At $19,000 — What Next?
After seesawing just under $20,000 during the long US, on Tuesday, Labour Day weekend, Bitcoin fell below $19,000 as investors intensified their risk-off activities. By Wednesday noon, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading around $18,800 after posting a 5.74% loss in the past 48 hours. On...
zycrypto.com
Kulfi Finance Debuts Governance Token and Launches a Fixed Rate Lending Protocol on Cardano
Decentralized lending technology Kulfi Finance launched on Cardano blockchain. Kulfi V1 will enable fixed-rate/term lending and borrowing on Cardano. The release provides DeFi primitives to the DeFi network, marking a milestone in the Cardano blockchain. This will allow users to lend and borrow crypto assets with assurance. Kulfi smart contracts will ease the process and ensure the sustainability of borrowers and lenders.
Ethereum Merge: 3 Winners and 2 Losers
The Merge, the Ethereum upgrade set to take place on or around Sept. 15, is what many experts call "one of the most significant moments in the history of crypto." The ramifications of the...
zycrypto.com
Ether On Cusp Of Outperforming Crypto Majors As Analyst Sets Conditions For $4,800 High
As the crypto markets continue on their path to recovery, the space hopes for breakouts in the foreseeable future that could potentially influence the recuperation. Amidst the speculations, a notable crypto analyst has mentioned that he expects ETH, out of all assets, to stage a breakout from current levels, further highlighting conditions for a high of $4,800.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin At $19k: To Buy or Not To Buy?
Bitcoin is currently priced at $19,313, with all the signs of an invigorated asset ready to smash through multiple resistance levels. September appears to be the month crypto investors show some tenderness to the top-tier cryptocurrency, which has suffered severe bearish hangovers since the start of 2022. Part of the...
zycrypto.com
Game-Changing NFT Tokens: Decentraland, The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is already a hotbed of innovation, with more on the way. NFT coins (also known as metaverse coins by some) are cryptocurrencies backed primarily by utility NFT technologies, metaverse games, and artists. NFT coins are among the DeFi industry’s disruptors. Among the many popular NFT currencies are...
zycrypto.com
X-METAVERSE PRO Launches One-Stop DeFi Asset Management Platform
The DeFi pace is more promising now than ever, with retail and corporate investors flocking to it. Having hit a new high total value locked (TVL) of $100 billion in 2021, the industry keeps growing, and the value is expected to keep reaching new highs. However, challenges abound for new...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says BTC is Still in a Bull Market, But Trading at a Discount
Bloomberg analysts don’t seem to agree with the crypto community on Bitcoin’s current conditions. At the same time, everyone else has decided that BTC has sunk deep into a steadfast bear market and hopes for the return of the bulls; a recent Bloomberg report suggested that the firstborn crypto is still in a bull market.
