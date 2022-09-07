ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kulfi Finance Debuts Governance Token and Launches a Fixed Rate Lending Protocol on Cardano

Decentralized lending technology Kulfi Finance launched on Cardano blockchain. Kulfi V1 will enable fixed-rate/term lending and borrowing on Cardano. The release provides DeFi primitives to the DeFi network, marking a milestone in the Cardano blockchain. This will allow users to lend and borrow crypto assets with assurance. Kulfi smart contracts will ease the process and ensure the sustainability of borrowers and lenders.
Ether On Cusp Of Outperforming Crypto Majors As Analyst Sets Conditions For $4,800 High

As the crypto markets continue on their path to recovery, the space hopes for breakouts in the foreseeable future that could potentially influence the recuperation. Amidst the speculations, a notable crypto analyst has mentioned that he expects ETH, out of all assets, to stage a breakout from current levels, further highlighting conditions for a high of $4,800.
Bitcoin At $19k: To Buy or Not To Buy?

Bitcoin is currently priced at $19,313, with all the signs of an invigorated asset ready to smash through multiple resistance levels. September appears to be the month crypto investors show some tenderness to the top-tier cryptocurrency, which has suffered severe bearish hangovers since the start of 2022. Part of the...
Game-Changing NFT Tokens: Decentraland, The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market is already a hotbed of innovation, with more on the way. NFT coins (also known as metaverse coins by some) are cryptocurrencies backed primarily by utility NFT technologies, metaverse games, and artists. NFT coins are among the DeFi industry’s disruptors. Among the many popular NFT currencies are...
X-METAVERSE PRO Launches One-Stop DeFi Asset Management Platform

The DeFi pace is more promising now than ever, with retail and corporate investors flocking to it. Having hit a new high total value locked (TVL) of $100 billion in 2021, the industry keeps growing, and the value is expected to keep reaching new highs. However, challenges abound for new...
Bloomberg Analyst Says BTC is Still in a Bull Market, But Trading at a Discount

Bloomberg analysts don’t seem to agree with the crypto community on Bitcoin’s current conditions. At the same time, everyone else has decided that BTC has sunk deep into a steadfast bear market and hopes for the return of the bulls; a recent Bloomberg report suggested that the firstborn crypto is still in a bull market.
