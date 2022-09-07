ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began

Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onondaga County, NY
Vaccines
City
Syracuse, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Education
Central Square, NY
Education
City
Central Square, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
East Syracuse, NY
Education
Onondaga County, NY
Health
City
East Syracuse, NY
14850.com

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Syracuse.com

Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Central New York#K12#Linus Covid#General Health
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
CLAY, NY
Daily Orange

Black students find ‘home away from home’ in 119 Euclid 1 year since unveiling

Malique Lewis spent last summer working with colleagues to gather student input, spitball ideas and plan for a new space on Syracuse University’s campus. On Sept. 7, 2021, Lewis and other university leaders cut the ceremonial orange ribbon for 119 Euclid, which has since become one of the epicenters of student life for many Black students.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Eagle Newspapers

Witty Wicks hosts event for first day of school

CAMILLUS — Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop, a locally owned gift store specializing in all-natural soy candles and unique gifts and home products, has announced a shopping event for local parents to come together on the first day of school. The store hosted Moms on the Grind on...
CAMILLUS, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Turning Stone seeking new employees amid expansion

(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement this week when the Turning Stone Resort Casino announced they’re building a major expansion of their convention facilities. With that means they are building staff, too, to prepare for that expansion and the busy fall season coming up at all their locations.
VERONA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton residents voice opinions on Bird Scooters

FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy