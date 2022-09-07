Read full article on original website
waer.org
Assistance applications help put free lunch on the menu at Syracuse city schools
Syracuse's high childhood poverty rate pushes the school district to take the nutrition of every student seriously. A five-year U.S. Census estimate released earlier this year shows nearly 50% of all Syracuse children under 18 live in extreme poverty. Over 80% of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch...
cnycentral.com
School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
whcuradio.com
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse schools back in session with addition of 40 security guards to keep students safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Most students in the Syracuse City School District have started classes, with some new additions. The district added 40 new sentries throughout their elementary, middle, and high schools, keeping with their safety plan for the year. The district was hiring down to the wire to fill...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County names infectious disease expert as new health commissioner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Onondaga County named Dr. Kathryn Anderson as the next health commissioner on Thursday two months after the former health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta left the health department in July. The decision, announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, is pending approval from the Onondaga County...
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
Daily Orange
Black students find ‘home away from home’ in 119 Euclid 1 year since unveiling
Malique Lewis spent last summer working with colleagues to gather student input, spitball ideas and plan for a new space on Syracuse University’s campus. On Sept. 7, 2021, Lewis and other university leaders cut the ceremonial orange ribbon for 119 Euclid, which has since become one of the epicenters of student life for many Black students.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
Witty Wicks hosts event for first day of school
CAMILLUS — Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop, a locally owned gift store specializing in all-natural soy candles and unique gifts and home products, has announced a shopping event for local parents to come together on the first day of school. The store hosted Moms on the Grind on...
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
localsyr.com
Turning Stone seeking new employees amid expansion
(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement this week when the Turning Stone Resort Casino announced they’re building a major expansion of their convention facilities. With that means they are building staff, too, to prepare for that expansion and the busy fall season coming up at all their locations.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton residents voice opinions on Bird Scooters
FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters...
