Pa. State Police investigating deadly shooting in Braddock

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are now taking over an investigation into a shooting that left a woman dead in Braddock.

The shooting took place on Pine Way between 5th and 6th streets late on Tuesday night, causing a large police presence and as of Wednesday morning, some police were still on the scene monitoring the area. The shooting took place just before 10 p.m.

According to state police, a woman in her early 30s was shot in the chest and then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

They said they are unclear if the shooting was targeted but it could have been a drive-by shooting, based on early evidence.

A vehicle description is not available and police are working with forensics and other state police units on this investigation.

