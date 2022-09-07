ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Havelock keeps rolling with 30-0 whitewash on West Craven gridiron

VANCEBORO — Havelock is setting quite an early-season pace on the gridiron after three games, and the Rams’ 30-0 win at West Craven on Friday was actually a comedown in points spread from previous weeks. Coming into the game, which was homecoming for the Eagles, Havelock had demolished...
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

East humbled despite injuries during 53-14 loss to White Oak

BEAUFORT — Injuries and a lack of execution dealt East Carteret a humbling defeat Friday night versus White Oak. The Mariners, missing three starters, fell 53-14 to even their record at 2-2 on the season. The Vikings also moved to .500 with a 1-1 mark after jumping out to...
WHITE OAK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan girls tee off another Coastal win at MCCC; Hassi medals with a 42 on the front nine

MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

All three county football games may prove more exciting this season

Good county football games are hard to come by. If you take a look at the last decade, county matchups are rarely decided by a few scores or less. Since the 2012 season, only two Mullet Bucket scores have been decided by 16 points or less, just two games between West Carteret and Croatan and only three between East Carteret and Croatan.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Large class of six members added to East’s Athletics Hall of Fame

BEAUFORT — East Carteret inducted an impressive six-member class into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday at halftime of the football game versus White Oak. The school hadn’t added to its roster over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating the extraordinarily large class.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Former county standouts Wallis, Livingston shine in first week of college football season

MOREHEAD CITY — A pair of former county standouts performed well on the field during the first week of the college football season. David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon kick off its season with a 49-7 home victory over N.C. Wesleyan in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets racked up 523 yards of offense thanks in part to the former Croatan star’s 118 receiving yards.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday

MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
OCRACOKE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10

Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Leo Midgett, 85; service later

Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Steven Jones, 65; incomplete

Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, NC, died Friday, September 2nd, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Martha Smith, 99; no service

Martha Smith, 99, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns

NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

