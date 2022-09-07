Read full article on original website
Croatan falls 42-0 to East Duplin on road, evens football record at 2-2
BEULAVILLE — The Croatan football team moved to 2-2 Friday with a 42-0 loss at East Duplin. The Cougars trailed 28-0 at halftime and gave up two more touchdowns in the second half to go scoreless for the second game this season. They opened the schedule with a 42-0 loss at Havelock.
Havelock keeps rolling with 30-0 whitewash on West Craven gridiron
VANCEBORO — Havelock is setting quite an early-season pace on the gridiron after three games, and the Rams’ 30-0 win at West Craven on Friday was actually a comedown in points spread from previous weeks. Coming into the game, which was homecoming for the Eagles, Havelock had demolished...
East humbled despite injuries during 53-14 loss to White Oak
BEAUFORT — Injuries and a lack of execution dealt East Carteret a humbling defeat Friday night versus White Oak. The Mariners, missing three starters, fell 53-14 to even their record at 2-2 on the season. The Vikings also moved to .500 with a 1-1 mark after jumping out to...
West sweeps East to win fifth match in a row; Patriots move to 6-1 on season
BEAUFORT — West Carteret hadn’t played a volleyball game in eight days when it took the court Thursday versus East Carteret, and it didn’t show any rust from the long layoff. The Patriots captured their fifth straight win to improve to 6-1 with a 3-0 sweep of...
Croatan girls tee off another Coastal win at MCCC; Hassi medals with a 42 on the front nine
MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
All three county football games may prove more exciting this season
Good county football games are hard to come by. If you take a look at the last decade, county matchups are rarely decided by a few scores or less. Since the 2012 season, only two Mullet Bucket scores have been decided by 16 points or less, just two games between West Carteret and Croatan and only three between East Carteret and Croatan.
West falters against Jacksonville 49-3, heads into 57th annual Mullet Bucket at 2-2
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team has certainly looked better than it did Friday in the 49-3 loss to Jacksonville, but head coach Daniel Barrow isn’t looking at the defeat as a step backward. The Patriots (2-2) only put up 105 total yards of offense and...
Large class of six members added to East’s Athletics Hall of Fame
BEAUFORT — East Carteret inducted an impressive six-member class into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday at halftime of the football game versus White Oak. The school hadn’t added to its roster over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating the extraordinarily large class.
Former county standouts Wallis, Livingston shine in first week of college football season
MOREHEAD CITY — A pair of former county standouts performed well on the field during the first week of the college football season. David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon kick off its season with a 49-7 home victory over N.C. Wesleyan in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets racked up 523 yards of offense thanks in part to the former Croatan star’s 118 receiving yards.
Patriots induct two into Sports Hall of Fame; Mansfield, Pearce bring total to 62 inductees
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret inducted two new members of the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday. Megan Mansfield and Blair Pearce Fisher took center stage at halftime of the Jacksonville game, bringing the total number of inductees to 62 for the school. They are the first inductees since 2020.
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
Leo Midgett, 85; service later
Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
Steven Jones, 65; incomplete
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, NC, died Friday, September 2nd, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
Martha Smith, 99; no service
Martha Smith, 99, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns
NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”
